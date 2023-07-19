Bago calls on Muslims to pray for peace, security in Nigeria

Bago made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim, and made available to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday July 19, 2023. The governor noted that the country is confronted with many challenges which need divine intervention in addressing them, in addition to human efforts.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to the Muslim Ummah world over on the new Islamic Year (Muharram 1, 1445 AH). Bago said the new Islamic Calendar signified a time of reflection, renewal and spiritual rejuvenation.

“As well as serves as a reminder of the values of unity, faith and perseverance that have continued to guide and inspire Muslims Worldwide,” he said.

He urged them to continue to pray for peace, tranquillity and economic development of the state in particular, and the country at large. Bago emphasised the need for Muslims to always live their lives in accordance with the teachings of the Qur’an and Hadith.