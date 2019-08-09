Barely 24 hours after the Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike declared a suspect identified as Bobrisky wanted, and also placed a N30 million bounty on his head, the suspect has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Army.

The governor has assured the army that he will pay the bounty he promised.

Speaking after the arrest of the suspected cultist, Governor Wike thanked the Nigerian Army for capturing the suspected cultist, Daily Post reports.

The governor during his meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni Community called on community leaders in the state to supply information to the State Security Council about criminal in their communities.

He said Rumuolumeni is one of the flashpoints in Rivers State, where criminals use the waterway as an escape route.

“The Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana. I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army.

“Anyone who generates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person”.

Bobrisky was said to be a notorious cultist, terrorizing Rivers State.