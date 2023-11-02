ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Otti plans to build technology hub in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

Otti thanked the general overseer for his kind words and urged him to keep praying for the government and people of Abia.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Otti said this on Thursday when the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Lazarus Muoka, paid him a visit in his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The governor said that the world had transitioned from the industrial era to the information era and society continually records the invention of technological innovations.

Otti said: “The government has plans to build a technology hub and we are in discussion with technology giants.

“If you have been following developments in the world, the industrial age has passed and we are in the information age.”

He said that through the use of technology, people could either work or conduct meetings and transact business around the world, virtually.

Otti added that the advent of COVID-19 further facilitated the development of the capabilities and impact of technology in the running of our daily lives and society.

He said that the government was desirous to build a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and added that the government was deliberate about building high-level infrastructure in Abia.

According to him, high-level infrastructure development is key to improving the ease of doing business rating, increasing job creation, reducing poverty and enhancing the gross domestic product of the state.

“That’s why we are very deliberate about rebuilding Aba and our conviction is that if we rebuild Abia, that Aba is able to generate resources that will help us rebuild the entire state,” he said.

Earlier, Muoka said that the emergence of Otti as the governor of Abia was a clear indication that he was the people’s choice.

He said that he was in the state to dedicate an Information Communication and Technology Center and GSM Mall financed by the church.

He added that the church had contributed to the economic development of different places across the world and, therefore, decided to come home to promote development in the Southeast.

Muoka said that this was the church’s way of encouraging people from the Southeast region to contribute to the development of the region by bringing their investments back home.

News Agency Of Nigeria

