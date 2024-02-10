AFCON Deaths: Cardiologist calls for stronger health emergency response

Moronkola, who works with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He was reacting to the news of some Nigerians who passed on while watching the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

NAN reports that no fewer than four persons reportedly died on Wednesday night while watching the semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in the ongoing AFCON, in Cote D’Ivoire.

They include a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh; Deputy Bursar, Kwara State University, Malete, Ayuba Abdullahi, and a corps member serving in Adamawa State, identified as Samuel.

Anambra-born businessman, Osondu Nwoye, based in Cote d’Ivoire, was also reported to have collapsed inside the stadium, while watching the match and died later in a hospital.

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles won the match 4—2, in a penalty shoot-out.

Moronkola said the emergency response of the health system needed to be restructured to adequately take care of critical health emergencies and save more lives.

He argued that if the right emergency care was rendered to the victims and probably there was a standby ambulance services, perhaps, the lives of one or two of them would have been saved.

The cardiologist called for the establishment of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at strategic crowded areas of events across the country.

He said this was necessary for the quick rescue and survival of people who might develop cardiac arrest.

According to him, an AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, adding that it’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyse the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen emergency response in the health system.

“Imagine if the people around these individuals could administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), coupled with an existing ambulance that will come if there is a call immediately.

“The development also underscores the need to have AED at strategic positions where people gathered.