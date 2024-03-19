ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

7 countries where APC and PDP exist as political parties  —  just like Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

Let’s move around the world to see where else we have APC and PDP political parties apart from Nigeria.

Nigeria has the APC and the PDP as its main political parties [News Telegraph]
Nigeria has the APC and the PDP as its main political parties [News Telegraph]

Recommended articles

Even illiterate peasants who might not know what the acronyms stand for understand they represent political parties.

But Nigeria is not the only country where the APC and the PDP acronyms are associated with politics and governance.

Seven other countries across the world have these acronyms in their political sphere. So, let’s move around the world to see where else we have APC and PDP political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Progressive Democratic Party of Malaysia [Wikipedia]
The Progressive Democratic Party of Malaysia [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

As it is in Nigeria, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) in Malaysia is an opposition party. The political organisation, formerly known as the Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party is a Sawarak-based party established in 2002.

It was founded after the de-registration of the Sawarak National Party in 2002. In a bid to expand its base beyond Sawarak, the party rebranded and changed its name to the Progressive Democratic Party in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
The logo of the All People's Congress in Ghana [Wikipedia]
The logo of the All People's Congress in Ghana [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria and Ghana have many things in common even though the two countries share no geographic borders. One such similarity is that both West African countries have the APC as a political party.

The All Peoples Congress in Ghana was established by Hassan Ayariga in 2016 after the politician dumped the People’s National Convention.

Coincidentally, the central element in the logo of the APC in Ghana and the ruling party in Nigeria is a broom.

ADVERTISEMENT
The APC Sierra Leone logo [WeYone Press]
The APC Sierra Leone logo [WeYone Press] Pulse Nigeria

One of the two major political parties in Sierra Leone is the All Peoples Congress (APC). It is the main political rival to the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

The APC in Sierra Leone, founded in 1960, has been the opposition party since 2018. The party first ruled the country from 1968 to 1992 after breaking away from the SLPP.

It became the ruling party again in 2007 but lost its grip on power in 2018 when it lost the presidential election to the SLPP.

Despite the 2018 setback, the APC is believed to be popular in some parts of the country including Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

ADVERTISEMENT
PDP–Laban logo [Manila Standard]
PDP–Laban logo [Manila Standard] Pulse Nigeria

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino or the Philippine Democratic Party also known as PDP–Laban was founded on February 6, 1982, by a Filipino politician and human rights activist, Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr and a group of protesters.

It was part of the country’s ruling party coalition from 1986 to 1992 under the administration of Corazon Aquino and the country’s ruling party from 2016 to 2022.

The party is known as the PDP–Laban because of its merger with another party called Lakas ng Bayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Nigeria’s PDP, the PDP-Laban in the Philippines is an opposition party. Interestingly, both parties share similar slogans.

While Nigeria’s PDP shouts “Power to the People,” its Asian counterpart claims “Strength of the People.”

The logo of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) or the Partido Popular Democratico (PPD).
The logo of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) or the Partido Popular Democratico (PPD). Pulse Nigeria

The Popular Democratic Party (PDP) or the Partido Popular Democratico (PPD) is another political organisation acronymed the PDP. It is a political party founded in Puerto Rico in 1938.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Puerto Rico is a territory under the control of the United States, it has three main political parties, one of which is the PDP, which advocates to continue as a Commonwealth of the United States with self-governance.

Other parties are the Partido Nuevo Progresista (PNP) and the Partido Independentista Puertorriqueño (PIP).

People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan logo. [Wikipedia]
People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan logo. [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

The People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan founded by Abdulmajid Dostiev, has been the dominant and ruling party of the country since 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emonali Rahmon, the leader of the party has been the President of Tajikistan since 1998.

Parti Démocratique Panafricain logo [Lomebougeinfo]
Parti Démocratique Panafricain logo [Lomebougeinfo] Pulse Nigeria

The Parti Démocratique Panafricain (PDP) is a fringe political party in Togo. The party participated in the October 2007 parliamentary election but did not win any seats.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute