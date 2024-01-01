ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Your promises are empty  — PDP faults Tinubu’s New Year speech

Bayo Wahab

The opposition party says the President should have used the opportunity presented by the New Year to apologise to Nigerians in his New Year speech.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]

The Peoples Democratic Party has described President Bola Tinubu’s New Year speech as empty and uninspiring.

Recommended articles

The opposition party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday, January 1, 2024, said the speech was a waste of Nigerians’ time because it did not address critical issues bedevilling the country.

The statement reads in part, “Nigerians were dismayed as President Tinubu employed rhetoric and failed to address the critical issues of insecurity, decayed infrastructure, comatose manufacturing, and productive sectors; crushing 28% inflation rate, continuing plunge of the naira, alarming unemployment, excruciating poverty and economic hardship occasioned by the reckless, ill-advised and insensitive policies and programmes of his administration.”

He further described President Tinubu’s claim that every decision he has taken since he assumed office in May 2023 was in the interest of the country as an unpardonable assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the contrary, all decisions and actions of the Tinubu Presidency including the approval of an increase in the pump price of fuel from N167 to over N700 per liter, devaluation of the naira with the consequential high costs and hardship; skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the Presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies to revive the economy and create jobs; the wasteful foreign trips with political cronies and failure to address the mindless killings across the nation cannot be said to be in the interest of our country,” Ologunagba said.

He said that the claim confirmed that his administration is allegedly subjecting Nigerians to hardship, adding that the President should have used the opportunity presented by the New Year to apologise to Nigerians instead.

“President Tinubu ought to have used the opportunity presented by the New Year to apologize to Nigerians and marshal out steps to address our national challenges, including those responsible for the exiting of multinational manufacturing companies and other businesses from our country.

“What Nigerians demand of President Tinubu is to provide a comprehensive account of our nation’s earnings including the proceeds from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, especially in the face of allegations that the earnings are being diverted to private pockets of APC leaders and their cronies,” he said.

He also called on the National Assembly to step up and perform its constitutional role of oversight to hold the Executive Arm accountable as the custodian of the purse of the nation.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your promises are empty  — PDP faults Tinubu’s New Year speech

Your promises are empty  — PDP faults Tinubu’s New Year speech

CAN president wants Nigerians to remain peaceful and build united nation

CAN president wants Nigerians to remain peaceful and build united nation

Tinubu signs ₦28.8 trillion 2024 budget into law

Tinubu signs ₦28.8 trillion 2024 budget into law

LP will adjust to new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party - Obi

LP will adjust to new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party - Obi

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt [nairaland]

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo [Autojosh]

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo