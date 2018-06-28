Rite Foods Limited acquires ISO 9001 - 2015 CERTIFICATE

news

Rite Foods Limited, producers of Bigi soft drinks, Bigi Premium Drinking Water, Bigi and Rite Sausages acquired ISO 9001:2015 Certificate issued by the Standard Organization of Nigeria - SON on Wednesday at the Rite Foods world class factory in Ososa, Ogun State.

Mrs. Mojisola Kehinde, Director Laboratory Services of SON who represented Mr. Osita Aboloma, the Director General SON, while reading the DG's speech said that the Certificate acquired by Rite Foods Limited is in conformity to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard. Adding that this milestone achievement by the Company in the pursuit of production of quality consumable products is worthy of emulation by all Food and Beverage producing industries in Nigeria.

The DG stated that, "ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System approach provides robust, globally recognized and acceptable solutions to address the challenges associated with consistently meeting requirements and addressing future needs and expectation of customers in an increasingly dynamic food and beverage production environment".

Mr. Aboloma also challenged the company to ensure that the system remain effective and up to date so as to reap the benefits of ISO approach to quality management.

In his response, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited said the journey the company embarked upon was not an easy one as it requires persistent hard work to achieve remarkable results.

He stressed that the process of achieving the Certificate was not just for the sole purpose of getting issuance but is as a result of the culture the company has chosen to imbibe in its everyday operations of the organisation, an inherited culture from her parent company, Ess-Ay Holdings led by Dr. Adebola Adegunwa, a visionary Chairman which has helped pave the path towards achieving excellence.

"We believe at Rite Foods that ordinary people are capable of achieving extraordinary things;

ISO Quality Management Standards has enabled us plan for future growth and aim at satisfying customer expectations", he said.

Adegunwa further explained that to assure stakeholders of the company's commitment to quality during food & beverage production & packaging; Rite Foods decided to embark on this journey of excellence. This route was identified by ISO as the certification of her Quality Management System to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

