Nigerians' reactions to the New iPhone 14

According to CNet, “a new SOS Emergency via Satellite service, a new video stabilization tool called action mode, an upgraded Cinematic mode, a pill-shaped display cutout around which Apple added a dynamic island for alerts and tracking live activities,” and the sim tray has been removed and it now uses an e-sim.

Those who are still using iPhone 6

Some people are just proud to be using an iPhone. Whether there is a new iPhone in town, it doesn’t matter as long as their outdated iPhone 6 works.

Those who believe that Samsung/Android is the best

No matter how new and exciting Apple tries to make their phones, some people will always be team android or team Samsung.

Those who just got iPhone 13 and will still get iPhone 14

Some people will never be caught dead with an outdated iPhone. They are already plotting to sell a kidney and their father’s land in the village to get a new iPhone.

Those who are calling women ‘runs girls’

Some people will use this opportunity to shame women by saying they will use their feminine parts to get another iPhone. Well, if it is that easy, they should try doing so too.

Those who don’t care