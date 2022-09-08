RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Nigerians' reactions to the New iPhone 14

Temi Iwalaiye

Yes, exciting times for the iPhone lovers gang, but this is how we imagine Nigerians reacting to the launch.

The new iPhone 14 [consumidorglobal]
Apple had its Apple event yesterday where they unveiled a new phone, The iPhone 14 and the iPhone14 plus was announced with some exciting features.

According to CNet, “a new SOS Emergency via Satellite service, a new video stabilization tool called action mode, an upgraded Cinematic mode, a pill-shaped display cutout around which Apple added a dynamic island for alerts and tracking live activities,” and the sim tray has been removed and it now uses an e-sim.

Some people are just proud to be using an iPhone. Whether there is a new iPhone in town, it doesn’t matter as long as their outdated iPhone 6 works.

No matter how new and exciting Apple tries to make their phones, some people will always be team android or team Samsung.

Some people will never be caught dead with an outdated iPhone. They are already plotting to sell a kidney and their father’s land in the village to get a new iPhone.

Some people will use this opportunity to shame women by saying they will use their feminine parts to get another iPhone. Well, if it is that easy, they should try doing so too.

As long as their current iPhone is working, they are fine. If Apple likes they should make a phone that can bring out already cooked meals.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
