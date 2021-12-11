Flour Mill reveals campaign to boost food production

Each year, the prize will emphasize a specific aspect of the food value chain to foster original and inventive ways of thinking and novel solutions to long-standing issues.

Operators in the food systems, including all firms in the supply chain that encompasses nourishing people – from growing, harvesting, packaging, processing, transporting, and marketing – have been urged to submit their applications for the prize, according to Sadiq Usman, Director of Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, Flour Mills.

Mr. Sadiq also mentioned that "A significant number of the challenges facing the food systems in Nigeria today, including low productivity due to damaged crops, limited access to agricultural value chains, and food loss or wastage, can be solved by creative thinking and the right investment in innovation. And that's where businesses like ours come in. The innovation award is just another demonstration of FMN's dedication to enhancing lives and empowering people by investing in the growth of the food value chain and capacity building and resource access."

The FMN Prize for Innovation will be judged by Mira Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited; Mezuo O. Nwuneli, a private equity investment advisor; Adenike Adeyemi, Chief Executive Officer of Fate Foundation; and Sadiq Usman, Director of Strategy and Stakeholder Relationship for Flour Mills.

According to the firm, technical stakeholders in the agro-allied and food processing industries will review entries for innovation and a clear map to scale. They will be scored for efficacy, inventiveness, and scalability, with the top prize being N3 million.

---

----