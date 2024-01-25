ECOWAS Bank to host hybrid investment forum in Togo

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors ECOWAS Bank, George Agyekum Donkor, made this disclosure at the 2024 ECOWAS Investment Forum Media Launch on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Donkor explained that as a major regional development finance institution, the bank, for over 40 years, has focused on helping member states meet infrastructural, social and institutional challenges in the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The purpose of today’s program is to officially launch the 2024 ECOWAS Investment Forum, which will be taking place on April 4 and 5, at Hotel 2 Février Hotel in Lomé, Togo under the theme “Transforming ECOWAS Communities in a Challenging Environment,” Donkor said.

He explained that the forum would provide a unique opportunity for development partners and stakeholders in the sub-region to have discussions and develop partnerships to promote investment in the sub-region.

“Considering the many social and economic challenges facing our sub-region, it was imperative that EBID developed an event focused on creating opportunities for realisation of development projects with a high impact,” he said

He also assured that the event would be a strategic platform that would go beyond showcasing the immense investment potential of West Africa.

The president noted that the EBID is an effective instrument for poverty alleviation, wealth creation and job promotion for the well-being of the people of the sub-region.

According to him, the event would create opportunities for relevant and tangible investment partnerships and dialogues; and present a pipeline of development projects and programmes from various key sectors, including agriculture and food security, support to SMEs and SMIs, infrastructure, and energy.

