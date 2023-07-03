Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes

During an interview conducted by Business Insider Africa and published on the Tonyelumelufoundation's verified Instagram account, Dangote emphasised that indulging in opulent possessions could divert one's attention.

Citing his own case, Dangote stated, "Extravagant possessions can also consume your time, preventing you from concentrating on your business. Personally, I do not own a holiday home anywhere or a house for that matter. Nevertheless, I am aware that some of my employees possess residences in London, unlike myself."

The business tycoon highlighted that one of the most significant impediments to business growth lies in the tendency of Africans, particularly the youth, to spend their anticipated earnings prematurely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dangote expressed, "Once your business begins to prosper, rather than reinvesting in it, you may be inclined to spend money and assume that profits will continue to pour in."