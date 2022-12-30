3 challenges aspiring techies face and how to overcome them easily

Below, however, we offer ideal solutions to the three biggest challenges aspiring techies face, especially in Africa.

1. No tech-related degree or no degree at all

Even though the use of technology continues to spread into all fields and all professions, simplifying different facets of our everyday lives, many still presume that tech is only for those who have university degrees in tech-related courses. But that is, in fact, not true. While a university degree in computer science, engineering, etc, might be a great launching pad for a career in tech, the ecosystem is not only for people like that.

You, with your law, medicine, accounting, languages, social sciences, and other arts degrees can also become a tech professional. As a matter of fact, you can even get into tech WITHOUT any degree. This is particularly relevant as university education isn’t widespread in Africa. Irrespective of that though, aspiring techies can achieve their goals with specialized and well-designed courses like the ones here.

2. Expensive tech courses

Another big challenge for Africans looking to get into tech through quality training is a lack of funds. In a continent where the average monthly income is roughly $2000 in the best-case scenarios and so much lower in other cases, paying for $1000, $2000+ courses becomes a huge ask that many would rather step away from.

Another big challenge for Africans looking to get into tech through quality training is a lack of funds. In a continent where the average monthly income is roughly $2000 in the best-case scenarios and so much lower in other cases, paying for $1000, $2000+ courses becomes a huge ask that many would rather step away from.

However, more pocket-friendly solutions are increasingly being created online and offline to make tech courses accessible to those who really need them.

3. No guidance and/or mentoring

You’ve probably felt lost, clueless, and overwhelmed in your search for the aspect of tech that suits you best. This is a feeling many aspiring techies can relate to. Apart from the two already mentioned above, this feeling of cluelessness has also made many people abandon or halt their tech dreams. But it doesn’t have to be so.

One way to overcome this is to speak with a known tech professional who can guide and offer advice on how best to navigate this part of your journey. Where you have no such person to speak with, this short video might help.

Sometimes, mentorship and guidance can also come after you have decided which tech niche is ideal for you. As a matter of fact, you will need guidance all through the learning process, especially as a beginner. Many courses offer hands-on support and mentoring when you sign up for them. AlxAfrica offers such mentorship for students who enrol in their Data Science, Software Engineering, AWS Cloud Services, and Data Analysis course.

You may also want to take advantage and register for their FULLY FUNDED Software Engineering course before it closes on January 11th, 2023.

