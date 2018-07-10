Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News >

19 injured in South Africa plane crash: Emergency services

South Africa 19 injured in SA plane crash: Emergency services

Images from the site showed the plane broken into several pieces as paramedics helped survivors out of the aircraft and treated patients at the scene as firefighters tackled smoking wreckage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
19 injured in South Africa plane crash: Emergency services play

19 injured in South Africa plane crash: Emergency services

(File)

Nineteen people were injured when a plane crashed on Tuesday in a grassy area of the South African capital Pretoria, emergency services said, giving a preliminary toll.

Images from the site showed the plane broken into several pieces as paramedics helped survivors out of the aircraft and treated patients at the scene as firefighters tackled smoking wreckage.

"Medics from ER24 and other services are at the scene of a plane crash at Wonderboom in Pretoria," Russell Meiring, spokesman for the ER24 medical service said.

"We have 19 injured casualties ranging from minor to critical injuries at this stage and no confirmed fatalities."

The plane was marked Martin's Air Charter, but no information was immediately available about the air company.

"I can only confirm that yes we do have a plane that crashed… on the Moloto Road," local government emergency services spokesman Johan Pieterse told AFP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buea Gunfire in anglophone Cameroon's restive town: Witnessesbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Police say campaign violence down on past pollsbullet
3 South Africa 19 injured in SA plane crash: Emergency servicesbullet

Related Articles

Salva Kiir South Sudan foes in new peace talks to end deadly war
Cyril Ramaphosa S.Africa riots force new president to hurry home
In Cuba Air crash toll rises to 112
Peace Talks South Sudan foes set to meet after two years
Winnie Mandela South Africa heaps praise on flawed hero
Oscar Pistorius Top S.Africa court ends athlete's final appeal bid
Jacob Zuma S.Africa to say if ex-leader will face prosecution
In Egypt Fire likely cause of 2016 Air crash: French investigation
Winnie Mandela South Africa's flawed heroine
In Mumbai 5 dead as plane plunges into building site

News

Senate President, Bukola Saraki meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate
Bukola Saraki Senate President meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate
Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for repairs
In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for repairs
Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah faults deployment of 30,000 policemen to monitor Ekiti election
Ekiti Election Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah faults deployment of 30,000 policemen to monitor election
Buhari’s aide mocks PDP, RAPC coalition on Twitter
2019 Election Buhari’s aide mocks PDP, RAPC coalition on Twitter