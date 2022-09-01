RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 reasons women are getting their breasts reduced

Temi Iwalaiye

Many women are considering breast reduction surgery, and many more are going through with the surgery.

Breast reduction surgery is common these days [Rajat Gupta]
Breast reduction is a liposuction procedure where the doctor makes incisions in the breasts and removes removing fat tissue, glandular tissue and skin. It costs upward of N1,000,000 to perform this surgery in Nigeria.

Even though big breasts are aesthetically pleasing to some people, many women are considering reducing their breasts. Why?

Imagine going to buy clothes in the market or even shopping online, but when the cloth arrives, it doesn't enter your body because of your big breasts. Maybe they even like their big breasts, but they are tired of liking cute clothes that do not fit,

Bras are not only expensive for women with big breasts but hard to come by, just picture how annoying it will be if you had to go through so much stress to get the right kind of bra.

It’s not always easy having big breasts. Extremely large breasts can cause spinal realignment and cause backache.

Some big-boobed women feel that their breasts detract from the fitting of their clothes. It's a thing of self-esteem and confidence. Basically, they believe clothes will look better on them if they reduce their breast size.

Except they find a good bra, jumping, running and dancing for women who have huge breasts can be difficult.

While some women make their breasts bigger to garner more attention, others are tired of their breasts being the centre of attention, the stares and side comments and want them reduced.

At the end of the day, it's about doing what makes them happy and confident.

