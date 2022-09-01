5 reasons women are getting their breasts reduced

Even though big breasts are aesthetically pleasing to some people, many women are considering reducing their breasts. Why?

1. Women with big breasts hardly find clothes and bras in their size

Imagine going to buy clothes in the market or even shopping online, but when the cloth arrives, it doesn't enter your body because of your big breasts. Maybe they even like their big breasts, but they are tired of liking cute clothes that do not fit,

Bras are not only expensive for women with big breasts but hard to come by, just picture how annoying it will be if you had to go through so much stress to get the right kind of bra.

2. Women with big breasts sometimes have backache

It’s not always easy having big breasts. Extremely large breasts can cause spinal realignment and cause backache.

3. Some women with big breasts believe clothes would fit them more if they had smaller breasts

Some big-boobed women feel that their breasts detract from the fitting of their clothes. It's a thing of self-esteem and confidence. Basically, they believe clothes will look better on them if they reduce their breast size.

4. Some women find mobility difficult because of their breasts

Except they find a good bra, jumping, running and dancing for women who have huge breasts can be difficult.

5. Some women don’t like the attention it creates

While some women make their breasts bigger to garner more attention, others are tired of their breasts being the centre of attention, the stares and side comments and want them reduced.