3 things to know about the morning-after pill

This morning after pill is taken within 72 hours after unprotected penetrative sex to avoid pregnancy. This stipulated period is important. It should be taken as soon as possible after unprotected sex to be effective.

How effective is it? The morning-after pill has a 79 to 89 per cent chance of preventing pregnancy.

Pulse Nigeria

You should note that morning-after pills do not help you get rid of the pregnancy so, if you are already pregnant these pills will not abort the foetus.

1. Prevents pregnancy

The morning-after pill contains more doses of levonorgestrel, the artificial hormone that prevents pregnancy, than ordinary birth control pills.

Levonorgestrel works by preventing ovulation. It does this by delaying the eggs in the ovary from being released. If eggs are not released, the sperm cannot fertilize anything.

2. Side effects

The morning-after pill is not without its side effects. Some of its side effects include bleeding between periods, this is light bleeding for three days tops if it lasts for a longer period. see a doctor.

Other side effects are breast tenderness, headaches, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, irregular periods and late periods, your period might come a week earlier or later.

However, most women do not experience any side effects. However, make sure you are not on any other drug that can cause an adverse reaction.

3. Remedy for mistake