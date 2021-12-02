The system is so popular and widespread that it was acknowledged by Harvard Business Review which defined it is stakeholder capitalism.

It is a way of setting up businesses that helps members of the community, the community itself and everyone involved.

The set up is simple: the boss has a shop, warehouse or craft. He then gets young boys from the village to work for him for free while he provides accommodation and feeding.

At the end of the agreed period and after learning the rudiments of the business, the young boy, now a young man, is given goods and money to start his own business

What makes the Igbo apprenticeship system special is the focus on the community and the distribution of wealth.

Instead of one person being the sole owner of a big business, he teaches others and they go on to establish their own businesses in that community or elsewhere and then wealth is redistributed amongst people.

It is believed that this system of apprenticeship started because of the harsh economic effect of the civil war which left the Igbos at an economic disadvantage in the 70s.

Others believe it goes as far back as during the slave trade in the 15th century.

The downside of this system is that it places the fate of the young man on the goodwill of his master.