What Gen-Zs fail to understand about the ‘Gen-Z vs Millennial’ war

Every once in a while, a frenzy catches on across social media. This trend is a debate; A casual yet heated one between two generations; Gen-Z and the Millennials.

Who are the Gen-Zs? (Simplified)

These are kids born between 1996-2012.

Who are the Millennials? (Simplified)

These are people born during 1980-199).

Unlike any other previous generations, these two age demographics have witnessed the most change in the world. These changes include the rise of technology, social media, climate change, activism, mental health and more expressive fashion trends. Although these two generations could relate to the same issues on some level, there has been a cause for a fine distinction due to how quick the world changed in the 2010s. During this time Gen-Zs were adolescents and teenagers, while millennials had already become young adults and became quite too late to catch up with certain themes that became more resonant in the Gen-Z space.

Under the Gen-Z Vs Millennial hashtag on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram, you see memes of how Gen-Z makes fun of elements of the millennial culture, which we now call old-fashioned and no longer relevant. While we Gen-Zs believe we have the upper hand in this battle for main character supremacy in society, it is important to remember we will not be young forever. If we continue to reinforce these negative social stigmas attached with taking a more mature position in society when we grow into our late twenties and early to mid-thirties, we will suffer this same fate in the hands of another younger, more radical and vibrant generation that comes behind us 'Gen-Alpha'. They will ridicule us by the very same toxic model we helped establish by viciously displacing millennials in every conversation.

It is important to note that the concurrent Gen-Z vs Millennial war is between the younger Gen-Z who are yet to learn social media manners and the older millennials who do not understand that not every comment by a bunch of fifteen and sixteen-year-olds is meant to be replied to. This category of Gen-Z kids tends to forget the thrill and sensation of youth does not last forever.

Instead of us(Gen-Zs), throwing insults, jabs and scoffs at millennials' fashion choices, banking patterns, what they choose to call flared pants, or if they prefer side hair partings over middle ones or any minor thing that could literally cause another uproar, we should build a safe space for Millennials, so we can have one when we become uncles and aunties.