Pocketwatching in Relationships: What it is and how to deal with it

Anna Ajayi

Pocketwatching can strain even the strongest relationships.

What is pocketwatching? [Pinterest]

In any relationship, the topic of money can be touchy. From deciding who pays for dinner to managing a joint savings account, financial matters can either draw a couple closer or drive a wedge between them.

Among these financial concerns is a less discussed but equally important issue known as "pocketwatching." This term might be new to some, but its impact on relationships is significant.

Let's break down what pocketwatching is and how to deal.

Pocketwatching refers to the act of closely monitoring or scrutinising how someone else, particularly a romantic partner, spends their money. It goes beyond the usual financial planning and into the territory of judgment and control. It's like having someone constantly looking over your shoulder every time you reach for your wallet.

This behaviour can stem from various factors, including financial insecurity, control issues, or even genuine concern. However, regardless of the intent, pocketwatching can create tension and undermine trust in a relationship.

When one partner is always watching how the other spends money, it can lead to feelings of resentment, inadequacy, and frustration. The person being watched might feel like they're being treated like a child or that their partner doesn't trust them to make responsible financial decisions. On the flip side, the person doing the pocketwatching might feel anxious or frustrated if they believe their partner is being reckless with money. This can prevent open and honest communication about finances, which is crucial for a healthy relationship.

The first step in dealing with pocketwatching is to have an open and honest conversation about finances. This discussion should focus on understanding each other's financial goals, fears, and habits. It's important to approach this conversation with empathy and without judgment, ensuring both partners feel heard and understood.

Once you've opened the lines of communication, the next step is to set clear financial boundaries. This might mean agreeing on a spending limit for personal purchases or deciding on a monthly budget for joint expenses. Setting these boundaries can help prevent conflicts and make both partners feel more secure.

It's essential to respect each other's financial independence within the relationship. This means trusting your partner to make their own spending decisions and recognising that you both might have different priorities when it comes to money. Respecting independence also involves acknowledging that each partner has the right to enjoy the fruits of their labour in a way that makes them happy.

Instead of focusing on each purchase, try to concentrate on your shared financial goals. Whether it's saving for a vacation, buying a home, or simply building an emergency fund, having common objectives can help align your financial habits and reduce the need for pocketwatching.

If financial disputes are a constant source of conflict in your relationship and you can't seem to resolve them on your own, it might be time to seek professional help. A financial advisor or couples therapist can offer impartial advice and strategies for managing your finances together in a healthy way.

With communication, respect, and mutual understanding, couples can overcome this challenge. The goal is to support each other in achieving financial security and independence, not to control or judge each other's spending habits.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Pocketwatching in Relationships: What it is and how to deal with it

