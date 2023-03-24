Vin Hair Factory - The best Vietnamese hair factory

The most reputable Vietnamese hair factory

Below are the top best Vietnamese hair factories, each of which is recognised for providing reasonably priced premium hair and excellent customer service, and garnering a high number of good evaluations.

They are Vin Hair Vendor, Cana Hair, Lady Hair, Beauty Hair and Lyn Hair.

1.1. Vin Hair Factory - one of the best Vietnamese hair factory

If you're searching for a long-term supplier of high quality hair and wholesale factory price, Vin Hair Factory may be your best option. Consumers from all over the world prefer Vin Hair Vendor due to its stellar reputation.

Whatsapp number: +84356665661 (Ms. Ella - Sales Manager of Vin Hair Vendor).

CONTACT VIN HAIR VENDOR NOW for the best deal of the year:

👉Discount 5$/kg for order from 1-4,9kg

👉Discount 15$/kg for order from 5-9,9kg

👉Discount 25-30$/kg for order from 10kg

• Click Here To See Intro Video of Vin Hair Factory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm5tzHZ0-r0

• Click Here To See What Customers Say About Vin Hair Factory: Click now! https://youtube.com/shorts/hUwLpbwJAzs?feature=share

Contact this Vietnamese hair factory for more information:

WhatsApp: +84356665661 (Ms. Ella - Sales Manager of Vin Hair Vendor)

(Inform The Discount Code When Chatting Through WhatsApp: code VINHAIRPULSE to get up to 500$ for wholesale orders)

Vin Hair Vendor are capable of supplying hair in large quantities at the finest wholesale price because Vin Hair Factory owns a plant and competent personnel for producing hair. 1 kilogramme of natural straight, natural color 8 inches hair costs only $88.

Vin Hair Vendor offers hair weft, hair bulk, closure & frontal, and hair extensions created from Vietnamese hair 100% in a variety of textures, hues, and lengths.

Vin Hair Factory is a dependable partner that can assist your organization in generating profits and a positive reputation. Vin Hair Factory won't disappoint you.

1.2. Cana Hair - a respectable Vietnamese hair factory

The hair extensions from Cana Hair are of superior quality that commensurate the price.

As primary items, bulk hair, weft hair, hair extensions and wigs are provided.

This Vietnamese hair factory provides extremely competitive pricing. A closure/frontal costs between $71 and $330 per unit.

Policy: Cana Hair accepts returns and exchanges if complaints are filed within two days of delivery. Cana Hair is really an excellent Vietnam hair factory to work with.

1.3. Beauty Hair - A reliable Vietnamese hair factory offering high quality hair

From its humble origins, Beauty Hair has become one of the largest Vietnamese hair factories

Items include weft hair, closure, and frontal, and hair extensions

This Vietnamese hair factory supplies high-quality hair at affordable prices.

Policy: exchanges and returns are accepted.

Beauty Hair is one of the main Vietnamese hair factories and your greatest option for purchasing high-quality Vietnamese hair.

1.4. Lady Hair - the leading Vietnamese hair factory

Lady Hair is a distinguished wholesaler of Vietnamese hair and a well regarded Vietnamese hair factory.

They provide Vietnamese hair wholesale with the main products are bundles, weft hair, closures & frontals, and extensions. Lady Hair is well-known for their reasonably priced bulk hair.

Price: competitive. A bundle of straight hair 8 inches 100g priced at $7.7.

Policy: Lady Hair accepts return and exchanges.

Lady Hair is widely considered as one of the best Vietnamese hair factory to purchase hair if you require high-quality hair and exceptional customer care.

Some products of Lady Hair

1.5. Lyn Hair - the most reliable Vietnamese hair factory

Lyn Hair is among the top Vietnamese hair factories providing premium Vietnamese hair

The primary products of this Vietnamese hair factory are bulk hair, weft hair closures and frontals, and hair extensions.

Wholesale pricing for 1 kilogramme of straight hair in natural color ranges from $93 to $430. (8 inches - 26 inches)

Policy: returns and exchanges are permitted within two days of delivery.

Lyn Hair is a renowned Vietnamese hair factory that will meet all of your specifications and will not dissatisfy you.

Vietnamese hair factory is among the greatest places to buy wholesale hair

Vietnam hair factory is one of the best options for hair wholesalers around the world who are seeking a high quality and trustworthy hair supply. When purchasing from Vietnamese hair factory, customers will receive superior quality, competitive pricing, and reduced risk.

2.1. Vietnamese hair factory provides superior hair

Vietnam hair factory provides hair with exceptional attributes, including a clear hair origin, stunning texture, robust cuticles, and high durability.

Hair factory in Vietnam provides hair of clear origin: Vietnamese hair factory use raw materials collected exclusively from 18-35-year-old rural and mountainous Vietnamese women.

The texture of hair offered by the Vietnam hair factory is exquisite: Vietnamese human hair is naturally black, smooth, soft and lustrous due to the country's mild climate, natural human traits, and herbal hair care practices. Hair products from hair factory in Vietnam retain these properties even after processing, thanks to the factory's highly qualified workforce.

Regardless of whether they have been styled, heated or colored, hair products from Vietnamese hair factory maintain high quality with aligned and undamaged cuticles. So, consumers can color and style as they desire, even if it is a challenging style or color, such as the lightest tone 613.

The endurance of the hair given by the Vietnamese hair factories is exceptional. Typically, their products may withstand tangling and shedding for up to five years.

If you're searching for attractive, superior-quality hair, Vietnam hair factory is among your top options.

2.2. Vietnamese hair factory provides competitive pricing

Due to ample hair supply, cheap labor, and a methodology of direct manufacturing and distribution without middlemen, hair factory in Vietnam is able to offer pricing which is the most competitive in the world hair market. For example, Vin Hair Factory supplies straight hair - natural color - 8 inches at the price of $88 per kg.

The ample supply of raw hair materials for Vietnamese hair factory is a result of the Vietnamese people's traditional habit of growing long hair, which they continue to practice today.

Vietnam is a developing nation with a large workforce, therefore labor expenses are low, allowing Vietnam hair factory to reduce manufacturing costs and subsequently lower prices.

The Vietnamese hair factory operates independently through all stages of manufacturing and distribution, therefore it is able to offer the most competitive wholesale factory prices.

Due to the aforementioned factors, at the same price segment, hair products of Vietnamese hair factories will be of greater quality than those from other factories in other countries. This will boost your business's credibility and revenue when selling Vietnamese hair.

2.3. Purchasing from a Vietnamese hair factory carries less risk

Thanks to the political stability and export-promoting policies of Vietnam, acquiring hair from a hair factory in Vietnam is less risky and easier than buying hair from manufacturers in other countries.

It is easy and convenient to buy hair from a Vietnam hair factory: Vietnam's export-promoting policies encourage hair export. In addition, numerous Vietnamese hair factories, including Vin Hair Factory run their own lines of shipping to a number of overseas markets, making shipment rapid and convenient.

It is safer to purchase from the Vietnamese hair factory: Due to Vietnam's stable political situation, missing items and customs issues are uncommon.

Numerous wholesalers from all over the world have decided to purchase hair from Vietnamese hair factories because of simple order procedure and low risk.

Some of the most popular products of the Vietnamese hair factory

Bulk hair and weft hair are the Vietnam hair factory's best-sellers.

3.1. Bulk hair - one of the most desired products supplied by Vietnamese hair factory

This hair kind is extremely popular in the international hair market thanks to its superior quality and affordable pricing.

Bulk hair, or unprocessed hair; which is simply sorted, washed, and bundled, without any additional treatments.

Because the hair hasn't been subjected to chemical or heat, bulk hair from Vietnamese hair factory retains all of the attractive attributes of natural Vietnamese hair which are the softness, fluffy and shiny texture, and resilience.

This product of Vietnamese hair factories is sought after all over the world, particularly in Europe and America. Customers there like unprocessed and pure hair so that they can style or color it as they desire.

If you're interested in obtaining excellent high quality unprocessed hair items, a hair factory in Vietnam can be the greatest option for you.

Bulk hair - one of the most desired products supplied by Vietnamese hair factory

3.2. Hair weft - one top-selling product of the Vietnamese hair factory

Hair weft is one of the most popular products of Vietnam hair factory. This commodity is superior to that of hair factories from other countries around the world.

Weft hair is the product that has its hair strands attached along a thin fabric strip. It is usually sold in the form of bundles. Weft hair, with a closure/frontal can create a beautiful hair wig.

Hair weft supplied by a Vietnamese hair factory has not been exposed to chemicals, thus they retain all the outstanding characteristics of natural Vietnamese hair, such as its beautiful texture and robust cuticles. Moreover , because professional personnel make the hair, it is resilient, exceptionally substantial, tangle-free and shedding-free.

Hair weft from a Vietnamese hair factory is extremely popular in Africa. Because Africans often have short and thin hair, weft hair products are regularly used to make their hair longer and thicker.

Weft hair products are the most popular products provided by a hair factory in Vietnam due to their reasonable cost and practicality.You should not look over this item if you're looking for wholesale items that can improve your business's efficiency.

Process of buying hair from Vietnamese hair factory

Locating a reliable supplier, placing orders , and making payment are the 3 most important steps when buying hair from Vietnamese hair factories. The steps are listed in order below.

Locate a reliable Vietnam hair factory: Customers can find reliable Vietnamese hair factory using the methods described in the next section.

Send the factory list of your in-need items for the quotation

Confirming invoice: when you decide to buy, the Vietnamese hair factories will send an invoice for confirmation including the total due, discount, shipping, and any other applicable fees.

Making deposit: Before beginning manufacturing, hair factory in Vietnam will require a deposit of about 50 - 70% of the total due after you have confirmed the invoice.

Manufacturing: After receiving your deposit, the Vietnamese hair factory will commence manufacturing. The lead time ranges between five and ten days.

Shipping: After finishing production, they will allow you to inspect the order via images, or videos, and will only transfer it to the courier if you're entirely happy with the order and have made full payment.

After receiving the goods from the carrier, you should record videos when unpacking the order in the event that there is a complaint later.

In general, buying hair from the Vietnam hair factory entails simple and straightforward procedures. While purchasing from a hair factory in Vietnam, you will be given specific instructions.

Tips for locating a reliable Vietnamese hair factory

Finding a trustworthy Vietnam hair factory through the Internet is a rapid technique of research that offers access to a choice of Vietnam hair factory. You can obtain a list of Vietnamese hair factories by using Google, Bing, Baidu,.... Using the following guidelines, you can determine which ones are credible:

Request a video call with the Vietnamese hair factory. They must show you their products and respond to all your inquiries with enthusiasm.

Create a list of questions to ask the sales representative. Salespeople must be well-informed about their products and constantly willing to respond to challenging enquiries. You can enquire about the hair origin, hair quality, the treatments done to the products, and the method of hair processing.

Before placing orders, examine the hair factory's website, address, product images, and policies,... A reputable Vietnamese hair factory must have a verifiable and real address, product photographs and videos, and clear policies indicating they allow returns and exchanges.

Search the Internet for reviews about the hair factory in Vietnam. The reviews need to be predominantly positive. Avoid hair factories with fewer than four stars.

You can use the aforementioned techniques to identify the most acceptable Vietnam hair factory as your business partner.

---