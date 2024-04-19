ADVERTISEMENT
5 cool things invented by kids

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever eaten a popsicle? Did you know a child invented that?

Trampoline - George Nissen [Wikipedia]
Over the years, many kids have shown real creativity and transformed their passion into cool innovations.

You'll be surprised that some of the things you know were invented by kids.

Here are five cool things that kids invented:

8 years old Lily Born is credited to be the inventor of the "No-Spill Bowl." It is said that she came up with the idea after getting tired of spills during meals, especially for her grandfather who had Parkinson's disease. Lily, in response, designed a bowl with an inner lining that keeps food from spilling out, even when the bowl is turned upside down or tilted.

Spill-proof bowl - Lily Born [Temu]
As mentioned earlier, the iconic popsicle was invented by a kid - an 11-year-old named Frank Epperson in 1905. He accidentally left a mixture of powdered soda and water with a stirring stick on his porch overnight during a cold night, creating the first frozen treat on a stick.

Popsicle - Frank Epperson [The Spruce Eat]
Louis Braille, was only 15 years old when he created the Braille system. This was after he lost his sight as a result of a childhood accident. Today, Braille’s invention has revolutionised communication and accessibility for people who are visually impaired worldwide.

The Braille - Louis Braille [Wonder Kid]
Shubham Banerjee, at the age of 12, also took this a notch higher by inventing a low-cost Braille printer using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kit. His innovation, called the "Braigo," significantly reduced the cost of Braille printers, making them more accessible to visually impaired individuals worldwide.

The trampoline was also invented by a kid. George Nissen, who was a 16-year-old gymnast in 1930, was inspired by circus safety nets. Nissen created a bouncing device that has since become widely used in gymnastics training, recreational activities, and even space training programs.

Inspired during a family snorkelling trip, 9-year-old Richie Stachowski invented the "Water Talkie." This device allows swimmers to communicate underwater using a radio frequency, bringing a taste of safety and fun during aquatic activities.

Water talkie - Richie Stachowski [University of Michigan]
The above inventions prove that kids can be innovative if they let their creative minds run. Do you agree with this?

