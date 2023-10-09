Ask your partner these 5 questions only if you want to end your relationship

But, at the same time, there are some other tricky questions you must avoid asking to keep your relationship alive. They might seem harmless at first, but these questions can potentially jeopardise your relationship.

The questions were compiled by a stand-up comic, Hannah Jones, who critics accused of trying to ruin relationships.

Here are five questions you should probably avoid asking your partner if you want to remain together:

If you had to change one thing about my physical appearance, what would it be and why?

We all have our insecurities, and it's perfectly normal to want to better ourselves. But asking your partner to critique your appearance is a recipe for disaster. Their answers may accidentally hurt your feelings, and even if they mean well, could leave you feeling self-conscious.

There's a fire in the house, and you can only save me or your mother, who do you choose?

This question is very unnecessary and can create an uncomfortable situation for your partner. It's unfair to make your loved one choose between you and their parent since the love for a parent is different from the love for a partner. This kind of loyalty test could cause unnecessary drama and even a breakup.

If you had to cheat on me with one person that we both know, who would you pick?

This question is a threat to any relationship. Regardless of your partner's answer, seeds of doubt and jealousy would have already been planted that may grow into bigger problems over time. It’s best to avoid putting your partner in such tricky situations.

Would you rather break up and never see me again, or we get to be together for three more years but then I die?

This question is soaked in negativity and is emotionally draining. It forces your partner to imagine a future without you, which can be insensitive and painful.

Would you rather be with my appearance but someone else's personality, or someone else's appearance and my personality?