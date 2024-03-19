What's the best age to get married?

According to international research, young marriages frequently result in increased divorce rates, as demonstrated by a 2013 survey of 52 divorced couples.

Why getting married before you turn 25 is a bad idea

The prefrontal cortex is used for making important decisions, like when to get married. The human brain, particularly the prefrontal cortex, continues to develop until approximately the age of 25.

People who wait until after the age of 25 are more likely to not divorce than couples who marry before the age of 25 since their brains are fully formed.

People often change as they grow older. This is frequently due to shifts in values, belief systems, and behavioural habits. Younger couples may not have discussed long-term goals, or their perspectives may have shifted as they have gained experience. So, they might wake up in their 30s and find out they don't know who they married.

When choosing a partner, couples must keep their future goals in mind and also keep in mind that people change.