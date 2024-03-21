How to deal with bad luck from the ring of a failed engagement or marriage

GoldTrust, a jewellery company, discovered that women who identify as superstitious or hold certain cultural beliefs expressed concerns about negative energy or bad luck from a broken relationship or marriage.

What you do with the wedding ring is pertinent, as broken engagements and divorces are common.

Here are five simple things you can do with an unlucky ring:

1. Return it

This is an uncommon practice, as more people will rather hold on to costly gifts if the marriage or relationship is over, but more men and women should return the rings from their exes, especially if they want a fresh slate and start, and if they asks for it.

2. Cleanse the ring

You can do things to clear the ring's energy. These rituals and symbolism are important in their journey of closure and renewal. According to Gold Trust, these practices include saltwater baths, moonlight exposure, visiting an energy healer, or passing the ring through the smoke of sacred herbs like sage.

3. Throw it away or bury it

This is the usual case if the relationship ends badly. I mean, if you found out your husband left you for a much younger woman, then it makes sense to just throw the ring away. The study by Goldtrust revealed a 24% increase in such symbolic acts among divorces purportedly marked by infidelity.

4. Sell the ring

If you throw an expensive ring into the ocean, you might regret it later. Don’t let your emotions take over; if it is gold or diamond, sell the ring and use the money for something else. Plus, you have the legal right to sell it since they passed possession and ownership to you.

5. Donate the ring to a charity

If the marriage was bad karma, how about you get good karma for yourself by donating the ring to any charity organisation and allowing them to do whatever they want with the ring?