What Kim K's sexy selfies after ex, Pete Davidson entered a new relationship teaches us about moving on

When a relationship comes to its unfortunate demise, you still have to use the different apps you used to communicate with your ex-partner.
Some people use the opportunity to post revenge selfies, they post sexy pictures frequently as if to say 'I am moving on fine, see what you are missing.'
Even before social media, Princess Diana wore a black sexy dress the day after the horrible phone sex conversation between King Charles and his mistress, Camilla. Many people called the gown the revenge dress.
Now, many people believe that Kim Kardashian is posting revenge selfies after the news that her ex, Pete Davidson is dating supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.
Kim posted pictures of herself in a bikini and thong (though Kim usually keeps it sexy).
Then she posted what might be an old picture of herself standing beside a bouquet, almost as if to say, "I got sent flowers."
Then she posted this cryptic message on her stories that just seemed like she was going through a tough time. “One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture."
Most of us have all gone through what Kim is going through, having to move on publicly while our ex is with someone else.
- Whatever you do, don’t call or text your ex or his new woman/man. If you need to vent, call a friend.
- Don’t post the pictures with the hope that they will want to get back to you, don’t do that to yourself.
- There is absolutely nothing wrong with posting those fire selfies, post them away and have fun. Fake moving on until you actually do.
- But! If you overdo it, you can come off as attention-seeking and still hung up on them.
