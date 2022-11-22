What Kim K's sexy selfies after ex, Pete Davidson entered a new relationship teaches us about moving on

Some people use the opportunity to post revenge selfies, they post sexy pictures frequently as if to say 'I am moving on fine, see what you are missing.'

Even before social media, Princess Diana wore a black sexy dress the day after the horrible phone sex conversation between King Charles and his mistress, Camilla. Many people called the gown the revenge dress.

"The revenge dress was pressure," Debicki told British Vogue.The dress is an off-the-shoulder minidress that Princess Diana wore to an event in 1994, the same night her estranged husband revealed his infidelity during a TV interview. Business Insider USA

Now, many people believe that Kim Kardashian is posting revenge selfies after the news that her ex, Pete Davidson is dating supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski.

Business Insider USA

Kim posted pictures of herself in a bikini and thong (though Kim usually keeps it sexy).

Then she posted what might be an old picture of herself standing beside a bouquet, almost as if to say, "I got sent flowers."

Then she posted this cryptic message on her stories that just seemed like she was going through a tough time. “One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture."

Most of us have all gone through what Kim is going through, having to move on publicly while our ex is with someone else.