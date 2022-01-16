However, it is going to be expensive. You may think that there is no way around this, but in fact, there are many tips that can help you save money on your wedding without sacrificing any of the fun. Below are some ways you can save money on your wedding ceremony.
Ways to save money on your wedding
You have finally found "the one," and you are ready to plan the perfect wedding.
Consider getting married on a weekday
Venues often offer discounts for ceremonies on weekdays instead of weekends. This is because demand is lower, so the venue can save money by not staffing as many people. Additionally, vendors typically offer discounts for weekday weddings as well.
Have a smaller wedding
If you have a smaller wedding, it will cost less than a large one. Not only will the venue cost less, but so will the catering, DJ, and other vendors. In addition, you'll have fewer guests, which can further reduce your costs.
Skip the flowers
Flowers are beautiful but also expensive. If you want to save money on your wedding flowers, consider alternatives such as potted plants or silk flowers. You could also have a bouquet made from fabric instead of flowers.
Get married in the morning
If your wedding takes place during prime time (such as around sunset), it will cost more than if it is held earlier in the day because there are typically larger crowds at that time of day.
Have or all drinks throughout cocktail hour and dinner service, encourage guests to bring their bottles of alcohol. This way, you can save big on the cost without having to break the bank.
Do your own wedding planning
If you have the time and energy, doing your own wedding planning can save you a lot of money. Many online resources are available to help you plan your wedding on a budget.
