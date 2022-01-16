Ways to save money on your wedding

Consider getting married on a weekday

Venues often offer discounts for ceremonies on weekdays instead of weekends. This is because demand is lower, so the venue can save money by not staffing as many people. Additionally, vendors typically offer discounts for weekday weddings as well.

Have a smaller wedding

If you have a smaller wedding, it will cost less than a large one. Not only will the venue cost less, but so will the catering, DJ, and other vendors. In addition, you'll have fewer guests, which can further reduce your costs.

Skip the flowers

Flowers are beautiful but also expensive. If you want to save money on your wedding flowers, consider alternatives such as potted plants or silk flowers. You could also have a bouquet made from fabric instead of flowers.

Get married in the morning

If your wedding takes place during prime time (such as around sunset), it will cost more than if it is held earlier in the day because there are typically larger crowds at that time of day.

Have or all drinks throughout cocktail hour and dinner service, encourage guests to bring their bottles of alcohol. This way, you can save big on the cost without having to break the bank.

Do your own wedding planning