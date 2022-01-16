RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ways to save money on your wedding

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

You have finally found "the one," and you are ready to plan the perfect wedding.

Ways to save money on your wedding
Ways to save money on your wedding

However, it is going to be expensive. You may think that there is no way around this, but in fact, there are many tips that can help you save money on your wedding without sacrificing any of the fun. Below are some ways you can save money on your wedding ceremony.

Recommended articles

Consider getting married on a weekday

Venues often offer discounts for ceremonies on weekdays instead of weekends. This is because demand is lower, so the venue can save money by not staffing as many people. Additionally, vendors typically offer discounts for weekday weddings as well.

Have a smaller wedding

If you have a smaller wedding, it will cost less than a large one. Not only will the venue cost less, but so will the catering, DJ, and other vendors. In addition, you'll have fewer guests, which can further reduce your costs.

Skip the flowers

Flowers are beautiful but also expensive. If you want to save money on your wedding flowers, consider alternatives such as potted plants or silk flowers. You could also have a bouquet made from fabric instead of flowers.

Get married in the morning

If your wedding takes place during prime time (such as around sunset), it will cost more than if it is held earlier in the day because there are typically larger crowds at that time of day.

Have or all drinks throughout cocktail hour and dinner service, encourage guests to bring their bottles of alcohol. This way, you can save big on the cost without having to break the bank.

Do your own wedding planning

If you have the time and energy, doing your own wedding planning can save you a lot of money. Many online resources are available to help you plan your wedding on a budget.

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How parents can prevent sibling rivalry

How parents can prevent sibling rivalry

Ways to save money on your wedding

Ways to save money on your wedding

How to effectively resolve relationship conflicts

How to effectively resolve relationship conflicts

Tips on dealing with insomnia (Guarantees a good night’s sleep)

Tips on dealing with insomnia (Guarantees a good night’s sleep)

How to maintain better friendships

How to maintain better friendships

Five skincare tips for men

Five skincare tips for men

How to go on a date by yourself

How to go on a date by yourself

How to style your leather jackets this season

How to style your leather jackets this season

Easy condensed milk recipe

Easy condensed milk recipe