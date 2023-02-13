ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Here's why some people ignore Valentine's Day celebration

Olamide Ayeni

Here's why some people ditch the celebration of Valentine's day for other things.

Valentine's Day: Why some people don't celebrate the special day [Business Chief]
Valentine's Day: Why some people don't celebrate the special day [Business Chief]

As most people gear up to celebrate Valentine's day, other people are not interested in celebrating the special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Valentine's day is supposed to be a day where you celebrate your loved ones. Well, some just act like its just a normal day. Have you ever thought of the reasons they don't celebrate the day?

You're about to find out as you read on.

Some people believe that couples that have spent a long time together should celebrate many other things. They also believe real love should be celebrated beyond exchanging gifts on just one day of the year.

Some other people believe the celebration has put societal pressure on couples [ece-auto-gen]
Some other people believe the celebration has put societal pressure on couples [ece-auto-gen] ece-auto-gen

They'll say, ' why do we need a special day to remind ourselves that we love our partners and that we should do something special to celebrate the love they share? Some find this sentiment relative while some do not.

ALSO READ: 5 interesting ways to celebrate Valentine's day while you're single

Some other people believe the celebration has put societal pressure on couples to follow a certain way to show love to their significant other. There's a lot of pressure around the world today, why add the pressure of being the best partner on Valentine's day.

This doesn't promote a healthy relationship.

Valentine's day has a way of promoting sexuality amongst people [Business Insider]
Valentine's day has a way of promoting sexuality amongst people [Business Insider] BusinessInsider USA Images

It is believed that it promotes sexuality amongst people. There's a societal pressure on new and old couples to have sex on the 'special day'.

Sex shouldn't be forced on any relationship, it's not healthy. Spontaneous affections are way more fun than forced ones.

For most organizations, it's all about marketing rather than celebrating true love. People spend more money getting gifts from brands that promote Valentine's day through giveaways and contests.

Olamide Ayeni Olamide Ayeni

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

Make your Valentine's day red with these outfit ideas

Make your Valentine's day red with these outfit ideas

5 ways to propose on Valentine's Day

5 ways to propose on Valentine's Day

Here's why some people ignore Valentine's Day celebration

Here's why some people ignore Valentine's Day celebration

To improve your bedroom duties, you need to consume more spicy foods

To improve your bedroom duties, you need to consume more spicy foods

What do Nigerian men really want for Valentine’s Day?

What do Nigerian men really want for Valentine’s Day?

What do Nigerian women really want for Valentine’s Day?

What do Nigerian women really want for Valentine’s Day?

Rihanna's 2nd pregnancy: Is it healthy? Will her kids be Irish twins?

Rihanna's 2nd pregnancy: Is it healthy? Will her kids be Irish twins?

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Black lovers (Shitoto)

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Couple in bed

4 things no one tells you about s*x after marriage

Couple in bed

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm