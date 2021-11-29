Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Avoid very spicy or high-fat content foods

If you're planning on having sex, keep the hot sauce to a minimum. Spicy meals, such as curry and peppers, can cause acid reflux symptoms such as heartburn and a burning sensation in the throat, making it difficult to get in form. In addition, you may not be able to hold in gases or burps if your body is sensitive to spicy foods.

Not only that, but rich, fatty foods (think fried chicken, citrus fruits, carbonated drinks, and caffeinated beverages) can cause heartburn since they're difficult for your body to digest.

So, take it easy on your stomach. Whole grains (think oatmeal and brown rice), root vegetables (think sweet potatoes and carrots), and green vegetables (think asparagus, green beans, and broccoli) are foods that are less prone to cause heartburn.

2.Keep the alcohol to a bare minimum

While a few beers may get you in the mood, men should avoid drinking too much alcohol before sex. Excessive alcohol intake can cause Erectile dysfunction (ED) – a condition that makes it challenging to get or maintain a solid erection to do the needful.

Though a few alcohol-related episodes may not always indicate that you have ED, substantial drinking regularly might lead to long-term issues. Always remember that a maximum of two drinks a day is considered okay for men.

3.Never shave right before sex

Is shaving your lady parts your favorite method of grooming? It's not an issue, but you should prepare ahead of time. Shaving makes the skin around your genitals easily broken, sensitive, and susceptible to irritation from sex friction.

So, shave the day before you're going to get intimate to reduce your danger. To further limit your risks of irritation, always use shaving cream or gel, shave in the direction of hair growth, and finish with a fragrance-free moisturizer.

4.Skip taking antihistamine

Do you get a stuffy feeling? If you are going to get busy later, you might want to skip the cough and cold medicine. While antihistamines aid in drying runny noses, they aren't the only item that will dry up. Because these medicines cause mucous membranes to dry out all over the body, women may feel that their vaginas are less lubricated.

If you need to take antihistamine medications, keep a water-based lubricant handy. Lubing up will ensure that you're wet enough down there to enjoy yourself.

5.Avoid skipping the foreplay

Foreplay might assist you and your lover in getting in the mood if you have the time. Kissing, snuggling, and oral stimulation are all examples of foreplay, and the advantages are enormous.

Preparing your genitals for intercourse begins with foreplay. Increased blood flow to the clitoris may cause women to become moist, while high blood flow to the penis may cause males to have an erection. It also increases your heart rate, making you feel more connected to your spouse as you grow closer.

---

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu is a passionate content writer and copywriter.

---