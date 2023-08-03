ADVERTISEMENT
Should unconventional jobs be taken seriously?

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Gen Z is out here changing the status quo.

In the newest episode of the podcast, the hosts welcome their guests; Mc Rhelax and Abike Shugaa as they shed more light on the conversation. They air their collective views that jobs that were seen as 'side hustles' in times past are now socially accepted.

Referencing sex workers, tech bros and content creators, they all agreed that jobs that were once seen as unconventional have now become the norm.

Oyinda detailed a time frame in her life when she didn't like to disclose her job as a content creator out of fear of not being taken seriously; especially by adults.

Mc Rhelax chimmed in, saying, "The older generation would just look at you and ask you, 'Is that all you do?' They feel like those things are extracurricular activities, those things are things you do by the side. But things have changed now".

Back in the day, the only acceptable careers in the eyes of the elders were Medicine, Law, Engineering, Banking, and the like. But now things have clearly changed with the hosts and guests unanimously agreeing that this new generation has normalised jobs and career paths that were once frowned upon by the former generation.

The Terms and Conditions podcast series is broadcast by the Pulse Podcast Network

Sayo expressed her firm belief that a person's carriage and self-esteem contribute to how they are perceived when they disclose the unconventional work they do. In her words," I feel like it's how you present yourself to people."

She also keyed into the fact that the narratives have changed in this day and time, noting that 'Tech bros' are now beginning to receive a sort of accolades that they had not received back in the day when they were just seen as people who studied computer science.

The Terms & Conditions podcast episode is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Watch the full episode below:

Should unconventional jobs be taken seriously?

