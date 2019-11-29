Pre-wedding photography has gained popularity in recent years, and it's seen as a ritual before every wedding ceremony.

Planning a wedding photoshoot might seem like a huge task, especially for those who have to plan their wedding without a planner. From the concept to the outfits and locations, planning a pre-wedding photoshoot requires attention and creative ideas.

We intend to make this process easy for you by providing important tips needed to make the planning easier. Here are tips that would help you plan your pre-wedding shoot.

1. Create a budget

It's advisable to have a budget created for your pre-wedding shoot because you still need to plan your wedding. You do not want to spend unnecessarily on your pre-wedding shoot so check your budget, discuss with your spouse and decide how much is going for the photoshoot. This would help put things in perspective.

2. Select a theme

You need to decide on a theme for your pre-wedding shoot

If you intend to have a co-ordinated shoot, you need to select a theme. Make research on several pre-wedding shoots and decide which theme you'll like to go for. Your theme will determine your shooting location and costume.

3. Location

The location for your pre-wedding shoot is very important

This basically depends on the theme you choose. It's important your location correlates with the theme of your shoot. A good location will help the photographer get the perfect shots and images.

4. Get a good photographer

For you to come out with a perfect shoot, you need to employ the services of a good photographer. Get photographers who are experienced in taking the theme/style that you are going for. To be on the safer side, set up a meeting with the photographer and communicate what you intend to see when the photos get out.

5. Plan your outfits

You need to prepare your outfits for a perfect pre-wedding shoot

No matter how professional your photographer is, if your dress and makeup isn’t flattering, the shoot would come out as a mess. You can employ the services of a stylist to help you dress in relations with your theme. Your makeup and hair should be 100%.