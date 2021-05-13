RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

We kiss the ones we love, and love the ones we kiss.

If kissing has never been a strong part of your relationship, you actually don't know what you are missing out on.

For some people, it is even unimaginable that someone who has a dislike for kissing would express desire for a relationship. That's like saying you want to work as a lifeguard at a public pool but you never want water to splash water on you.

Below we list five reasons why you need to kiss more in your relationship.

Whether it is a casual kiss on the forehead before you rush out in the morning or when you are snuggled up on a cold night warming each other with kisses, intimacy is built between partners when this happens.

Imagine sex without foreplay. I bet that doesn’t appeal to you. Now imagine foreplay without kissing… not very appealing either, right?

Kissing is a very important of your sexual experience. It helps increase the chances that both partners will have a good and pleasurable erotic experience.

Kisses improve the bonding and intimacy in your relationship and marriage. And a marriage based on a bind that keeps increasing is surely a great one.

The more you are together, the more of each other you know and the stronger the love between you both.

Kissing releases endorphins, and to quote Elle Woods from "Legally Blond," "Endorphins make you happy."

Now wouldn’t you rather kiss more?

Apparently kisses also helps you relax your frazzled, dog-eared nerves.

Kissing has been said to lower cortisol levels. And cortisol is actually not good for the body because it has a negative effect on your immune system, endocrine system and brain health.

Now that you know that kisses make everything better, wouldn't you rather kiss more?

