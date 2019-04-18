It is hard to imagine a man that does not like a woman that is vocal in bed.

And the things guys want to hear during sex range from pleasurable moans, how well they are doing and dirty talk [for those that find such things sexy.]

The list actually stretches further but this article aims to focus on something else – what are the things women should not say during sex?

We list the things women should avoid saying during sex because they could ruin the moment.

1. Do you love me?

As you might have heard, sex is more physical for men and emotional for women. And while clarifying issues of the heart is not a bad thing, many men would rather have you discuss it before or after sex… not during.

2. What are we now?

This is another example of how women quickly merge sex and emotions [mind you, no one is saying it’s a bad thing.]

Women usually reserve this question till after sex, but for some reason, some babes pop it during the act. Let’s assume you didn’t know men find it unsexy. Now you do. So, maybe stop it?

3. What are you trying to do?

This is after you have probably been kissing and touching his body and letting him feel yours for about 10 or 15 minutes.

Please, ladies, stop asking this question because, of course, you know he’s not trying to undress you for academic or medical purposes! So why ruin the moment with this kind of question?

4. Do you think I’m overweight?

Weight is one sensitive issue that many women are insecure about and this, of course, is what makes them ask the question.

But, hey, aren’t y’all having sex already? Doesn’t that tell you that he has no qualms about what your body looks or feels like?

It’s better to clear this issue before you both get naked. Seriously. Besides, there are men who love big women. When in doubt, just assume he's one of those guys and enjoy the moment. Even if he now happens to not like your body, the best time to discuss it is not during sex. Wait till afterwards.

5. What about the money I asked for?

LOL. Think this is just plain and simple blackmail, really. Women know men would say and grant any request during sex and they just exploit it.

Later, these same women will say men are scum.

Extra question: Aren’t you done?

Well, now I am.