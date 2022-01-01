Here's why you should shoot your shot (For ladies only)

Let me also add that you'll need to do more than liking all his posts on social media. Send that 'risky' text, take that bold step, men don’t bite.

And if you're still having cold feet, let me give you 5 reasons why you should shoot your shot now.

1. Someone else will

While you're sitting there scrolling through your phone, hoping he'll text you, someone who understands what she wants is in his dms securing her spot.

If you don't take the initiative, someone else will.

2. Confidence boost

Women who shoot their shots first, tend to be extremely confident and courageous. And the more everyone regards you as confident, the more confident you become.

3. You'll get what you want

Although you may face some rejection from time to time (I'm sure you say No to some men as well), you are more than likely to wind up dating the man you want and desire when you take your shot.

4. You will never settle for less

Going for what you want means going for your standards and even aiming higher. And since you're the one who's expressing interest, you'll never have to compromise your values for a man.

5. Love and commitment

When you as a lady make the first move, you are more likely to love and stay committed to the man because he's the one you desire.