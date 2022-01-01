If you keep waiting for him to approach you, you just might wait till you are grey. Now, Although some men perceive women who make the first move as desperate or flirtatious, women who take the initiative are often regarded as gutsy, brave and lovely.
Here's why you should shoot your shot (For ladies only)
More women need to step up and shoot their shots right now; Because it allows them date the men they want and desire.
Let me also add that you'll need to do more than liking all his posts on social media. Send that 'risky' text, take that bold step, men don’t bite.
And if you're still having cold feet, let me give you 5 reasons why you should shoot your shot now.
1. Someone else will
While you're sitting there scrolling through your phone, hoping he'll text you, someone who understands what she wants is in his dms securing her spot.
If you don't take the initiative, someone else will.
2. Confidence boost
Women who shoot their shots first, tend to be extremely confident and courageous. And the more everyone regards you as confident, the more confident you become.
3. You'll get what you want
Although you may face some rejection from time to time (I'm sure you say No to some men as well), you are more than likely to wind up dating the man you want and desire when you take your shot.
4. You will never settle for less
Going for what you want means going for your standards and even aiming higher. And since you're the one who's expressing interest, you'll never have to compromise your values for a man.
5. Love and commitment
When you as a lady make the first move, you are more likely to love and stay committed to the man because he's the one you desire.
It takes an extremely confident lady to make the first move and send that dm. And guess what! You can be that lady. So go out there and shoot your shot. Remember, If you don't do it, someone else will.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng