Why celebrity social media weddings are cringe-worthy and inauthentic [Opinion]

You might think I am a Grinch for talking down on weddings and love since I am currently unmarried, but I am not a wedding Grinch. I love love, and I love weddings.

As a celebrity, their personal life naturally attracts public interest. Every aspect, including their wedding, becomes a topic of conversation, so it’s normal to share that part of their life with their fans and audience. However, it has become overplayed in Nigeria.

Countries like the United States and the United Kingdom show how this should be done. Most times, when celebrities get married in the US, exclusive pictures and on rare occasions, videos are sold to news outlets. Ordinary people, in turn, have a sort of reverence for these pictures because it feels exclusive and special. In the United Kingdom, it is only the royal family that has a televised wedding because it’s usually a spectacle and a special occasion.

In Nigeria, from the engagement to the reception, we see a play-by-play of every detail of the wedding. The wedding itself becomes a spectacle or a trending topic, with the bride and groom pulling stunts that make them the talk of the internet. The bride might also change into as many outfits as possible and take pictures of all of them. Here’s why I feel it’s unnecessary:

A wedding is sacred

Weddings are undoubtedly beautiful celebrations of love and commitment. There should be intimate gatherings for couples to solidify their union with their closest loved ones. Unlike public events like a football game, the focus should be on sharing this special occasion with those who truly cherish and support you, not entertaining the world.

The display of extravagance and money is unnecessary

Less is more sometimes. The striking contrast between a country riddled by poverty and people spending millions of dollars and naira in just one day is often too glaring. It’s an ostentatious display of wealth one will only expect from a country that values wealth rather character and hard work.

The goal is to make people feel pressured

It is common for celebrities to talk about how they are taking over the timeline and pressuring people. A personal celebration like a wedding shouldn't be viewed as a source of pressure to conform to societal expectations or timelines.