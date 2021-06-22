Couple's Therapy: 6 Nigerian men talk about their wives making more money than them

Last week we spoke to an older couple whose wife earns more than the husband. Read the story here.

Last week's story led me to ask some young men some questions. Here is what we talked about;

Would you like your wife to earn more than you?

Muyiwa, “Yes. I do not think it matters who earns more. It is a fact that a lot of women do not want to earn more than their men."

" It is a fundamental thing for them. Many women think that if they do better than their man in regard, he is no longer man enough.”

Shola, “Indifferent.”

Abdullahi, “Yes, i wouldn't mind my wife earning more.”

Tobi, "Indifferent.”

Emmanuel, “If it would not cause problems. Why not!”

Solomon, “Yes please”

If your wife earns more than you, would you become a stay-at-home dad?

Emmanuel “No. Except I do not have an ambition I am chasing.”

Solomon, “Of course,”

Tobi, “Lol. No, I can't be a stay at home dad.”

Shola, “Yes I wouldn't mind.”

Abdullahi, “No I can't be a stay at home dad. I am much too restless."

Muyiwa “Yes. I can become a stay at home dad. They are my children.”

Would you consider owning a business with your wife?

Muyiwa, "Yes I would start a business with my wife. I have given my partners money to start and maintain businesses."

"I do not even ask for shares or anything. So yeah, starting a business with my wife is a no brainer."

Shola, "Yes."

Abdullahi, "Yes, I would start a business with her. She is my wife."

Tobi, "Yes. Should be fun."

Solomon, "No. I do not want to work at all. Maybe she can run it by herself."

Emmanuel, "Yes. I do not see reasons why couples should run their finances separately. A joint business is an opportunity to join earnings."

If your wife cannot do chores because she is busy, would you do ALL the chores?

Muyiwa, "I would do the chores because that was how I was raised. I grew up with two sisters and I was not given special treatment because I was a boy.

"When my children are old enough, they will also join in."

Shola, "Yes, I would. I do my chores as a bachelor - they are not a big deal."

Abdullahi, "Yes. Someone needs to do them."

Tobi, "Sure, if I have the time and if we are both busy, then we'd probably have to hire someone to do it."

Solomon, "Will do mine and leave hers for her. When she is less busy, she go run am."

Emmanuel, "Yes, if I am also not busy and there are no helps available."

Would you ask your wife for money?

Muyiwa, "Yes."

Abdullahi, "Yes. If she earns more, then we need to pick up cheques. I briefly had a thing with a rich babe. You cannot feel some type of way, the gulf is too far.

"Just accept your position and be useful in other aspects. Person wey dey buy laptop accessories of 600 pounds you wey try to form self-sufficient for?"

Shola, "Sapa is real! If it does get a grip of me, I would."

Tobi, "Yes, I will."

Solomon, "Why not??"

Emmanuel, "Yes. If there is a need for that. Although I prefer it the other way round."

It seems our generation might be making a shift from traditional gender roles.