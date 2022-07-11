Chaotic life of an HR: The name of a betrayer (Ep. 37)

He stood up to give me a hug but I declined. He understood, and gently walked through the door without uttering any more statements, out of my apartment. I bounced on my bed, and different thoughts started running through my head.

Maybe I should've slapped him the moment he said he had been in love with me but he couldn’t express himself?

Maybe I should've confronted him for constantly stalking me for months with gifts despite the fact that he knew that the gifts bothered me. No, maybe I should've hugged him and understood from his point of view too.

All these thoughts ran through my head for minutes until I decided to shut them and prepare something for dinner.

The following week came quite earlier than expected, and I resumed work as early as I used to. I wanted to avoid side talks with anyone in the office who would have asked me anything about my suspension from the office.

I walked into the already cleaned, and well arranged office, to find Zainab already sitting behind her desk, we made eye contact and I hummed, “Good morning,” though I struggled to hear her response too.

I turned on my P.C and started to check my email until Eno and Ngozi walked into our office.

“Una still dey fight?” Ngozi asked in her local tone.

“Who is fighting?” Zainab asked, firing Ngozi a disgusting look.

“Tah! Don't give me that look, words in the office say that you both are fighting because of man” Ngozi responded.