Chaotic life of an HR: So this is love? (Ep:39)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

I joined Mr. Tayo at the parking lot where he was waiting on my arrival.

He was standing close to his car, checking his watch to probably observe how long it would take for me to get o him, or maybe, he thought I was going to change my mind.

“You look really good today,” he said looking at me from my head to my toes before I signaled him to unlock the car door so I could get in. the ride to the Italian restaurant was quiet, except for the slow music that played in the background, and the moment I received some slack notifications on my phone.

The restaurant was quite cozy, with an ambiance that provides comfort and a homely feel. We were directed to one of the well-designed seats that looked perfect for two lovers who needed an excuse to stay away from the world.

While we settled in our seats, I caught Mr. Tayo giving me an intense look. “What?” I asked, giggling.

“I’m just wondering why I held it in for so long,” he said, “I mean the feelings I’ve had for you.” “Since when?” I asked, looking him in the eyes.

“Since the very day I saw you, I admired you, but the more I saw you handle stuff around, provide solutions and all that, I just knew that it was you that I wanted,” he said, with a grin.

After listening to everything he had to say, I burst into a mild laugh, “You don’t think that sounds cliché? Yoruba men, you people say the same thing all the time. He giggled upon hearing that and made a sign of the cross on his chest to purify himself.

“What you did was wrong Mr. Tayo, it’s called stalking,” I said, eyeing him on the side. He giggled, “I thought it was romantic, please pardon me. I am deeply sorry about it. Infact, I could apologize all week for that.

I never meant to make you feel uncomfortable.” this time when I looked into his eyes, I saw sincerity, however, I still had more questions to ask. “Why did you send the security guy to drop the gifts? What were you running from?

He cleared his throat, and looked far into the distance, “I know that this might sound unbelievable but the very first time I did this, I almost got caught by the cleaner,” he explained and we both had a good laugh. My phone was ringing, I checked to see who it was, and it was Zainab but I ignored the call.

