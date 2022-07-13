Chaotic life of an HR: So this is love? (Ep:39)

“You look really good today,” he said looking at me from my head to my toes before I signaled him to unlock the car door so I could get in. the ride to the Italian restaurant was quiet, except for the slow music that played in the background, and the moment I received some slack notifications on my phone.

The restaurant was quite cozy, with an ambiance that provides comfort and a homely feel. We were directed to one of the well-designed seats that looked perfect for two lovers who needed an excuse to stay away from the world.

While we settled in our seats, I caught Mr. Tayo giving me an intense look. “What?” I asked, giggling.

“I’m just wondering why I held it in for so long,” he said, “I mean the feelings I’ve had for you.” “Since when?” I asked, looking him in the eyes.

“Since the very day I saw you, I admired you, but the more I saw you handle stuff around, provide solutions and all that, I just knew that it was you that I wanted,” he said, with a grin.

After listening to everything he had to say, I burst into a mild laugh, “You don’t think that sounds cliché? Yoruba men, you people say the same thing all the time. He giggled upon hearing that and made a sign of the cross on his chest to purify himself.

“What you did was wrong Mr. Tayo, it’s called stalking,” I said, eyeing him on the side. He giggled, “I thought it was romantic, please pardon me. I am deeply sorry about it. Infact, I could apologize all week for that.

I never meant to make you feel uncomfortable.” this time when I looked into his eyes, I saw sincerity, however, I still had more questions to ask. “Why did you send the security guy to drop the gifts? What were you running from?