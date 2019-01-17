Simi and Adekunle Gold are on everyone’s lips again. The pair have just released a music video titled ‘Promise’ and it teases with bits, clips and montages from their a wedding ceremony.

Only two weeks ago, the two artistes were tying the knot in a lowkey-planned wedding ceremony that only 300 people got to attend. The pictures and clips from that traditional wedding were also so, so limited to the frustration of many fans who would have wanted to share their big day with them in any form.

There was also news of a white wedding to be held at the beach but even though that also held, no a single photo or clip came out of it… until now.

With the release of ‘Promise,’ Adekunle Gold and Simi look to finally be sharing some parts of that super-intimate beach wedding with us.

The music video, released on Youtube only nine hours ago at the time of writing this, shows interspersed clips of the singers intimately conversing, riding on quad bikes in slow-motion, laughing heartily at their private jokes, embracing each other warmly, dancing late into the night in their wedding costumes and also drenching each other in a pool while still fully clothed in their all white wedding clothes.

With Adekunle Gold asking for a promise that Simi would ride with him till the “sun goes down” and Simi’s beautiful voice echoing lines like “I’ll ride with you till we’re 144” and “mo fe b’imo meji, will you be the father?” anyone can be pardoned for feeling that this is Adekunle Gold and Simi finally opening the door, albeit just a little and on their own terms, to allow fans into their love-filled world.

Whether it was shared on Instagram or Youtube, who cares now that we have finally seen a little more of what went down at Simi and Adekunle Gold's nuptials?