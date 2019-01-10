Adekunle Gold and Simi will continue formalising their love today with a white wedding to hold at a beach in Lagos, according to multiple reports.

The ceremony will hold at Ilashe beach, January 10 2019, the reports say, and it is expected to be very intimate.

We expect that it will be even more lowkey than yesterday's traditional wedding party which had about 300 guests handpicked by the couple themselves.

The super-private couple surprised many with their traditional wedding on January 9, and look to still have at least one more ceremony left in their wedding itinerary.

Today's white wedding holding at the beach must truly nice for the groom, who once expressed his love for the beach during an Interview with BBC News Pidgin. The clip of the interview surfaced online after it became public knowlegde that he and Simi, his sweetheart, would in fact be tying the knot.

During the "Question Till Mouth Pain You" session, Adekunle Gold was asked where his preferred location for a [romantic] dinner was and his answer, without missing a beat, was: "the beach!"

"I like the beach a lot. Na my vibe be that," he adds.

And now, he's having one of the biggest days of his life right there at one of his favourite places in the world to be! Add to that the fact that he's doing so with Simi, an actual queen... it must reeeeeally be nice!

Congratulations to Adekunle and Simi from Pulse Weddings!