7 ways to never get tired of s*x with your partner

Even amid trouble, they had time for sex which makes you wonder if they ever got tired of sex - one minute they are killing, the next they have their tongues down each other throats.

At some point, you might even feel some jealous towards the on-screen couple and wish you have that much sexual tension with your spouse.

Sex between couples can dwindle over time but do not worry, we have seven ways to spice up your time in the sheets.

1. Have a lot of makeup sex

I am not saying pick fights with each other just for the sex but you should have sex after a fight or even during one. It would be so good because during lovemaking you are utilizing all that unbridled anger, tension and love for them to make magic happen.

2. Use sex as a reward

It could be a reward for yourself or your partner but having sex as a reward has some kink to it. Something like, “If you do this or that, then we get to do something wild and crazy,” that way you both are anticipating it.

Or you can tell yourself, if I close this deal or finish this project, I am going to do this or that with my partner.

3. Go to the gym

Going to the gym does wonders for your pheromones and it releases sex-related hormones. Working out will make you horny. Plus, the sexier and more confident you feel, the more you want to have sex.

Working out also increases your strength and stamina, so if you are looking for skills to throw her up and down - here it is.

4. Dress the part and set the mood

If you watched Femi and Yinka, you would see Yinka in sexy lingerie many times. Sisters! Go get the lingerie and entice your man, it is not every time you wear sweatpants. Wear nice lipstick, preferably red, spray sweet perfume, and be the seductress!

Men light the candles, change your bedsheets, lit an aromatic candle and play sweet music.

5. Enjoy each other’s company or spend time apart

Do whichever works for you. Go out on many dates, dinner dates, museum dates, lunch dates, picnic dates, concert dates and so on. Spending time together increases your bond, closeness and love and makes you want to get freaky in the sheets.

Some other couples are more turned on after some times of staying off each other. Go on a sex fast but still tease each other. When you come back together, the sex would have improved.

6. Open your mind

Whip open a kamasutra book. Yes, your mind needs to be open to try different styles and position. Think of the wildest, nastiest but still safe thing to do when lovemaking and do it!

7. Rest