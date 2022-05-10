RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 ways to never get tired of s*x with your partner

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you looking for non-stop sexual energy? Search no more.

Couple kissing [Credit Beautiful Balck Couple]
Couple kissing [Credit Beautiful Balck Couple]

If you watched the Netflix original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ then you would have met the couple Femi and Yinka played by Gabriel Afolayan and Kehinde Bankole respectively. In every scene together, they had a lot of sexual tension, steamy sex and chemistry.

All hail the sexual tension between these two in Blood Sisters [Twitter]
All hail the sexual tension between these two in Blood Sisters [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Even amid trouble, they had time for sex which makes you wonder if they ever got tired of sex - one minute they are killing, the next they have their tongues down each other throats.

At some point, you might even feel some jealous towards the on-screen couple and wish you have that much sexual tension with your spouse.

Watching this couple in Blood Sisters was fun [Instagram/Kehinde Bankole]
Watching this couple in Blood Sisters was fun [Instagram/Kehinde Bankole] Pulse Nigeria

Sex between couples can dwindle over time but do not worry, we have seven ways to spice up your time in the sheets.

I am not saying pick fights with each other just for the sex but you should have sex after a fight or even during one. It would be so good because during lovemaking you are utilizing all that unbridled anger, tension and love for them to make magic happen.

It could be a reward for yourself or your partner but having sex as a reward has some kink to it. Something like, “If you do this or that, then we get to do something wild and crazy,” that way you both are anticipating it.

Or you can tell yourself, if I close this deal or finish this project, I am going to do this or that with my partner.

Going to the gym does wonders for your pheromones and it releases sex-related hormones. Working out will make you horny. Plus, the sexier and more confident you feel, the more you want to have sex.

Working out also increases your strength and stamina, so if you are looking for skills to throw her up and down - here it is.

If you watched Femi and Yinka, you would see Yinka in sexy lingerie many times. Sisters! Go get the lingerie and entice your man, it is not every time you wear sweatpants. Wear nice lipstick, preferably red, spray sweet perfume, and be the seductress!

Woman in sexy lingerie(freepik)
Woman in sexy lingerie(freepik) Pulse Live Kenya

Men light the candles, change your bedsheets, lit an aromatic candle and play sweet music.

Do whichever works for you. Go out on many dates, dinner dates, museum dates, lunch dates, picnic dates, concert dates and so on. Spending time together increases your bond, closeness and love and makes you want to get freaky in the sheets.

Some other couples are more turned on after some times of staying off each other. Go on a sex fast but still tease each other. When you come back together, the sex would have improved.

Whip open a kamasutra book. Yes, your mind needs to be open to try different styles and position. Think of the wildest, nastiest but still safe thing to do when lovemaking and do it!

Finally, get some rest, don't underestimate the effect of peace and quiet in your mind to get you in the mood. Plus, if you are tired of sex, it is possible you are physically tired too.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

