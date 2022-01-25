6 red flags to consider before marriage

However, what many people don't think about are the red flags that can pop up during a relationship. Before you make the biggest commitment of your life, it's important to consider all of the potential problems that could arise.

In this article, we'll discuss 6 red flags to watch out for before getting married!

1. Lack of communication:

A marriage without sufficient communication is doomed to fail. If you and your partner can't communicate openly and honestly with each other, then there is a good chance that things will fall apart down the road.

If you're having trouble communicating, try sitting down and talking about what's bothering you. Be honest, be open, and be understanding. It may not be easy, but it's definitely worth it!

2. Dishonesty:

There's a saying that "honesty is the best policy." When it comes to marriage, this couldn't be more true. If your partner is constantly lying to you, then you should realize that they would probably continue the habit well into the marriage. And if you're one that despises lies, the marriage would barely last a while.

3. Disrespect:

Many women get turned on by men that are very respectful to women in general. And rightly so. No one wants to be with someone that doesn't respect them. If your partner is always talking down to you, or if they're constantly making fun of you, then it's time to reconsider things. Respect is key in any relationship – especially a marriage!

4. Infidelity:

This is part of the respect we just talked about. If your partner is always flirting with other people, or if they're constantly going out and cheating on you, then there's a good chance that this behavior will continue after marriage. If you can't trust your partner now, how can you trust them later?

It's important to remember that infidelity doesn't have to be physical – emotional affairs can be just as damaging.

If any of these red flags are present in your relationship, it's time to take a step back and

5. Addictions:

I know many women that hate men with football addictions just as much as some men gate women that are very chatty. It all boils down to your personal preferences because no one is perfect. However, if your partner has a severe addiction to something – whether it be drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc. – then there's a good chance that this addiction will continue well into the marriage. And that's definitely not what you want! Marriage is hard enough without having to deal with an addicted spouse.

6. Unrealistic expectations:

This may be surprising but a partner with unrealistic expectations is a huge red flag. If your partner expects you to always be there for them, or if they expect you to do everything for them, then they're not worth marrying. Marriage is about compromise – both parties need to give and take in order to make things work.

If your partner can't seem to let go of their unrealistic expectations, then it's time to move on.