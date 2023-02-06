5 sex toys to spice up sex with your partner

Healthy relationships involve more than conventional sexual activity. Introducing some convenient sex toys might be the best way to stoke the flames of passion in your relationship and show your partner that you value and desire them.

Although fingers, tongues, and genitals can certainly go a long way, sex toys, and other fun additions can open up new possibilities in O-town.

Couples sex toys are not just a great way to spice sexual activities up, they boost your confidence, improve playfulness (essential for maintaining desire), and increase satisfaction. They also help you take more control of your pleasure when you're with a partner, as well as when you're alone.

Try discussing on getting a sex toy with your lover, introduce the topic lightly at first and suggest that it's a fantasy, then watch how your partner react. This will also give you a hint on the kind of sex toy suitable for both of you.

Even if your sexual life is currently very enjoyable, there is always room for more excitement. Why? Because unless you try, you truly won't know how much better it gets.

Here are 5 sex toys to spice up your sex life with your partner:

1) Clitoral vibrator

For those who are new to sex toys, a small, covert clitoral vibrator is the perfect game changer. Introduce it during pre-intercourse to increase the level of stimulation in a massage or use it during the actual intercourse to push you or your partner over the brink.

2) Stroker

Strokers also called guybrators are male sex toys. Strokers replicate the sensation of a vagina, hand, or mouth by fitting around or over the penis (and sometimes even resemble body parts).

While some strokers have a closed-end, others have an open end. Many include inside textures that increase the stimulation to the penis head, shaft, or both. This is perfect for a solo ride as well as with your partner.

3) Nipple sucker

Given that it can be used on both men and women, this sex toy is global. It is intended to simulate the sensation of sucking on the nipples and possibly other body regions. It can be used alone, with lovemaking, or in combination with another toy.

4) Cock ring

For the penis, it fits around as well as any vulva, or other body parts it touches, the vibrations of a cock ring produce intense pleasure. Alternatively, if there isn't a penis involved, it can be used on the hands or on a dildo.

5) Tongue vibrator

This oral sex toy will give you and your lover the tongue-flicking, circling, and sucking sensations all at once that you've only ever dreamed of. It is effective on both genitals.