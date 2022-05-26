5 people that can ruin your relationship

Unfortunately, this is not so. Many intruders and outsiders can stray into your relationships. Here are some meddlesome interlopers;

1. The besties

Your partner should be your best friend. It’s easy for sexual and romantic feelings develop from promixity.

Pulse Nigeria

You might have had other best friends before them but once you get into a relationship, it may be time for those friends to step down so your partner can take that place.

And it doesn't have to be anything dramatic. All you have to do is make a mental note of who and what is most important to you now that you are in a [serious] relationship.

2. People who are just too nice

Even if your partner is not concerned about that nice colleague or neighbour, you don’t know what hidden intentions the 'nice' person may have and you don't want to feel indebted to them.

So, watch your step with people like that.

3. Exes or former friends with benefits

Many people like to announce to their exes or people they've been intimate with that they are now in a relationship, and can you blame them?

Keeping boundaries and letting them know you are off limits and inaccessible is one of the best things you can do.

4. Instagram baddies and Snapchat slay queens

Never underestimate the power of slay queens. If you know you are attracted to someone online, the best thing isn’t to slide into their DMs but to mute or unfollow them or do anything that’d make you less tempted.

5. Friends

Friends are a tricky subset, some have your best interest at heart and some don’t. You don’t know what lies in the heart of anyone, so try not to discuss unnecessary details about your relationship with them. Many ladies have lost their boyfriends to their friends. Even guys make moves on their friends’ babes.