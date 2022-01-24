5 challenges of being a single parent

Or maybe they both parted ways because they felt the marriage wouldn't work out for them. As a result, they become single parents, and this sadly comes with its own set of challenges. In this article, I will enunciate the several challenges single parents may have to face.

1. Juggling work and childcare:

After a divorce, or loss of partner, all the duties meant to be handled between both parents get dumped on just one of them. Single parents have to find time to work, care for the children and also try and have some semblance of a personal life. It can be tough trying to do it all, but with careful planning it is definitely possible.

Tip: Try and get a flexible job or one that has work from home options, so you can take care of your child/children better.

2. Dealing with guilt:

Most single parents feel guilty for not being able to give their child/children the same level of attention as a nuclear family would. They may also feel like they are unable to provide all that is needed for their children, emotionally and financially. This guilt can be very consuming at times and quite destructive.

Tip: Talk about your feelings with someone you trust or even write them down in a journal. It will help you process these thoughts better.

3. Handling loneliness:

A saying goes " Single mothers, especially, are brave women. They have to be both mum and dad, and that's not easy " and it is so true. Single parents can often feel lonely in their role, as they don't really have anyone to share their experiences with. This loneliness can be very debilitating at times.

Tip: Join a support group or an online community of single parents. This will help you connect with people who understand what you are going through.

4. Coping with financial stress:

The responsibility of providing for a child/children can be quite daunting for a single parent. Added to this is the fact that expenses often double when there is only one income coming in. This can lead to a lot of financial stress.

Tip: Sit down and create a budget, so you have an idea of how much money you need each month to cover all your expenses. Also, try and get child support from the other parent, if possible.

5. Getting enough time for yourself:

As a single parent, it is often very hard to find time for yourself. You are always juggling work and childcare, and there never seems to be any time left over. This can lead to a lot of burnout and fatigue.