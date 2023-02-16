A good way to spice up your sex life is to bring food into the bedroom. You get to take turns and eat them off your lover and indeed, it leaves you with an experience you will not forget in a long while.
5 best foods to eat off your lover
Are you looking to spice up your bedroom activity?
Recommended articles
So if you are thinking of introducing food to your bedroom activities, here are five best foods to eat off your lover.
1) Ice-cream
Another food you can totally eat off your lover is ice-cream. Ice-cream is already amazing and combining this with sex takes things to another level. You could even mix this with some chocolate or even replace the ice-cream with whipped cream.
2) Chocolate
Chocolate is an aphrodisiac which makes it the perfect food to eat off your lover. There are so many things you could do with chocolate in bed especially if you have that creative mindset.
3) Wine
Do you know red wine can increase sexual desire and function for both men and women? You can also totally pour some on your lover's body and do some cleaning duty afterwards.
This makes wine in the bedroom a win-win. It is, however, advisable not to drink so much so you do not get too lightheaded.
4) Honey
Honey is such a multi-purpose food and it's also perfect for sex. You can totally use honey for lots of fun things in the bedroom including placing them in random parts of your lover's body and licking it off.
5) Candy
There are so many things you can do with candy in the bedroom. You can stick them to different parts of your body and have your lover find them blindfolded or you can have a candy necklace and have your lover eat them randomly.
There you have it, five best foods you can eat off your lover. How many of these are you trying next?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng