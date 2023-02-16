ADVERTISEMENT
5 best foods to eat off your lover

Oghenerume Progress

Are you looking to spice up your bedroom activity?

A good way to spice up your sex life is to bring food into the bedroom. You get to take turns and eat them off your lover and indeed, it leaves you with an experience you will not forget in a long while.

So if you are thinking of introducing food to your bedroom activities, here are five best foods to eat off your lover.

Another food you can totally eat off your lover is ice-cream. Ice-cream is already amazing and combining this with sex takes things to another level. You could even mix this with some chocolate or even replace the ice-cream with whipped cream.

Ice cream
Ice cream Pulse Live Kenya

Chocolate is an aphrodisiac which makes it the perfect food to eat off your lover. There are so many things you could do with chocolate in bed especially if you have that creative mindset.

Chocolate bar
Chocolate bar ece-auto-gen

Do you know red wine can increase sexual desire and function for both men and women? You can also totally pour some on your lover's body and do some cleaning duty afterwards.

This makes wine in the bedroom a win-win. It is, however, advisable not to drink so much so you do not get too lightheaded.

Red wine boost sexual desire (Nikuwka/Shutterstock)
Red wine boost sexual desire (Nikuwka/Shutterstock) Business Insider USA

Honey is such a multi-purpose food and it's also perfect for sex. You can totally use honey for lots of fun things in the bedroom including placing them in random parts of your lover's body and licking it off.

You can eat honey off your lover
You can eat honey off your lover Pulse Nigeria

There are so many things you can do with candy in the bedroom. You can stick them to different parts of your body and have your lover find them blindfolded or you can have a candy necklace and have your lover eat them randomly.

There you have it, five best foods you can eat off your lover. How many of these are you trying next?

Candies
Candies Pulse Nigeria
Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

