Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 things to do if you're dating a stingy boyfriend

Relationships Are you with a stingy boyfriend? Here are three things to do

If you are dating a guy who has yet to understand the importance of sharing, these are steps to turn that around.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A couple fights over money. play 3 things to do if you're dating a stingy boyfriend. (AtlantaBlackstar)

Too many ladies and women complain about their boyfriends and husbands being stingy and tightfisted with money.

This is a well-known relationship dynamic among Nigerian couples which actually deserves all the spotlight and discussion imaginable. And here’s why: no relationship thrives without sharing – and this is not just limited to money.

Partners need to always be able to give each other corresponding amount of respect, attention, gifts, love, affection… and yes… as many material things as they can afford. So if you are in a relationship with a guy who has problems sharing, especially on the material things level, you are not overreacting by feeling uncomfortable with such behavior.

And to tackle this, here are three helpful tips for you:

1. Talk to him about it

This is the first base of all relationship issues. Sometimes people do some wrong things not with the intention to hurt, but because they think it is the right thing to do. By refusing to say anything and pretending all is fine when it’s not, you are not giving him the chance to know how you feel about certain issues.

So whether it is his stinginess or something else, do not hesitate to talk to him about it first and give him the opportunity to turn a new leaf`.

ALSO READ: Serious issues to consider before saying yes to a relationship

2. Give him stuff

There’s also something to be said for ‘leading by example.’

In the present case, look for things he need, the gifts he’ll find most useful, then give him as much of that as you can find.

One of the ways to teach people how to relate with you is to relate with them in that same manner. Of course, it does not mean that they will get the clue and treat you like that, too, but it’s a step worth taking. Hopefully your man gets the point.

3. Hope you’re making your own money?

You’re not asking for too much if you want a man to share material things with you. And especially if your love language is getting gifts, that statement becomes a lot more accurate.

However, it is important to know that if this is the kind of relationship you want, you should not just be willing to spend that money on him or shower him with gifts and material things, you need to actually BE ABLE TO.

Making your own money and being able to afford gifts and other stuff for him, no matter how little, gives the relationship a feel of mutualism rather than parasitism.

Having said that, it is important to note that a stingy boyfriend and a broke boyfriend are not the same. If you are dating one of those, this is how to deal with him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 ways to make him miss you like crazybullet
2 Relationship Tips 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner...bullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky I love two men, how do I choose the right one?
Wizkid and Shola How to deal with deadbeat baby daddy drama without any drama
Cheating What exactly does a side chick do better than a main chick?
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend has money but he never gives me
For Guys If you think you like a strong woman, you may want to think again
For Guys 5 most common lies women tell in relationships
Opinion Poll A big reception or a lit honeymoon; which one would you pick?
For The Ladies 10 most common lies men tell
Dear Guys, Here are 5 reasons why no babe is rushing you
Relationship Talk With Bukky What's the point of a long distance relationship if you're not communicating regularly?

Relationships & Weddings

How much jealousy is OK in a relationship
Single Pringle Serious issues to consider before saying yes to a relationship
My girlfriend of 2 years doesn't want have sex before marriage
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend of 2 years doesn't want have sex before marriage but she is not a virgin
How to deal with a deadbeat baby daddy drama without any drama
Wizkid and Shola How to deal with deadbeat baby daddy drama without any drama
My boyfriend has moved in with his female colleague
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend has moved in with his female colleague and is now ghosting me
X
Advertisement