Love languages are the summation of Gary Chapman’s popular theory published in his 1995 bestseller.

Everyone has a particular thing that signifies the most affection to them, according to the book.

It could be getting gifts, quality time, physical touch and words of affirmation, or acts of service and to enjoy the best of relationships, a partner needs to realise which of these five languages appeals to his/her partner most.

We have explained here how to recognize which of these is your partner’s preferred language.

If your partner’s love language is acts of service, we have also explained how to show them just how much you love them.

How about if your partner’s love language is receiving gifts?

Here are the best ways to make your relationship work if your partner’s love language is getting gifts

1. Obviously, get them gifts

You just have to learn to always give something for them. Everyone loves a gift, sure, but for a partner like this, it is an extra-big deal.

You need to learn how to do this and do it well. You can’t get tired of doing it as that’s basically saying you’re tired of loving him or her.

2. It does not have to be grand all the time

The saying that 'little things count most' could possibly never be more right than it is with people who value receiving gifts from their partners.

The thought you put into consistently giving matters more than the amount of time you get them special, pricey stuff.

3. You can’t forget an anniversary or birthday. It’s a no, no.

Birthdays and anniversaries are big deals to partners like these and should be treated as such.

For those special occasions, "remember that this is your partner’s preferred method of celebrating. No matter what else you do, include a gift as part of the celebration," according to Thought Catalog.

4. Surprises win!

A gift randomly delivered at their work place, a surprise gift on their dressing table or in their wardrobe.

If your man or woman's love language is receiving gifts, surprises will never stop blowing their minds.

Whatever you do on these special days, ensure to include a tangible gift - something that can be held and looked upon months/years after each celebration is included in the mix.

5. Don't ever make it feel like it's a burden

One of the most disheartening things in the world can be getting a gift someone gave you because they were obligated to, but which shows they either don’t know or care about the recipient very much at all.

No one wants to ever feel like they are difficult to love.