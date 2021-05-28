Pulse List: 10 Nigerian makeup artists to look out for

Before then, most people did their makeup themselves. The makeup wasn't great cause few people knew the complexities of contouring, highlighting and drawing complex brows.

But since 1998, when House of Tara foreran professional makeup in Nigeria, the interest has piqued.

Now there a slew of amazing professional makeup artist in Nigeria.

Pulse has selected the best ten based on their clientele, the actual makeup job, and their social media following.

Bibyonce

Bibyonce is the current queen of makeup in Nigeria.

With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, she has an arsenal of important clientele. Almost every A-list actress or entertainer wants Bibyonce to do her make up.

Bibyonce makes the most interesting reels of her clients and takes the best pictures. Some of her clientele includes Rita Dominic, Nengi Hampson, Erica Nlewedim, Lilian Esoro, Indima Okojie, and Sharon Ooja.

Her make-up is impressive for light-skinned and biracial ladies. She uses natural and nude hues that works for all her client.

Banksbmpro

Banksbmpro is in the make up hall of fame in Nigeria. She has a whopping 1 million followers on Instagram. Banksbmpro does bridal makeup and makeup for political dignitaries.

Her make-up style is classic and simple. Her statement look is matte lipstick. You can always tell a Bankpmpro woman by her perfect matte lipstick.

Bare 2 beauty

Bare 2 beauty uses neutral hues and glossy lips. Although, her followers on Instagram does not reflect her artistry.

With over 100 followers on Instagram and celebrities like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Erica Nlewedim and Mo Abudu as her clients, Bare 2 Beauty is one to watch.

Radies by Eve

Radies by Eve has the least followers on this list. She just has a little under 15,000 followers on Instagram. Her make-up is spectacular because she does not pack on a lot of foundation and concealer but maintains natural skin colour.

Her clients include Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson Akande, Rita Dominic, and so many others.

Anitabrows

With over 200k on Instagram, Anita brows certainly knows her stuff when it comes to make-up and we can see that from her catalogue of clients; Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, and Lola Oj and many more. Her make-up is done with precision almost nearing perfection.

House of Tara

House of Tara is in the make up hall of fame. She has close to 200k followers on IG and a trail of celebrity clients, like Inidima Okojie, Nengi Hampson, Chioma Akpotha, Lala Akindoju, Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli.

House of Tara is also into makeup production and makeup lessons. Their products are affordable, accessible, and long-lasting.

Jide of St Ola

The only man on this list. Jide of St. Ola has done well for himself. With over 200k followers and a buttload of celebrity clients, it would be an atrocity for Jide not to be on this list. He has done makeup for Kate Henshaw, Asa, Bisola Aiyeola and a host of other gorgeous women

Flawless faces by Jane

With over 100k followers, this makeup artist certainly understands the faces of women. Especially dark skin women. Beverly Naya, Vee Iye and a host of others have been her clients.

T.Alamode Beauty

T. Alamode Beauty has about 73,000 followers on Instagram. A makeup entrepreneur who teaches makeup and sells products. Her magic brush has graced the face of Sharon Ooja, Adesua Etomi, Kaffy Ekpata and others. Excellent with the contouring and highlighting, T. Alamode is one to watch.

Dartistsebydodos