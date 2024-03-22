5 positions to avoid if you want a bigger butt

Believe it or not, the way you sit or lie down could be getting in the way of achieving that fuller butt you're after. Certain positions can actually make it harder for you to develop those muscles in your behind.

If you're working hard in the gym but still not seeing the results you want, it might be time to take a closer look at your everyday habits. Here are 5 positions you might want to avoid if you're aiming for a bigger butt.

1. Sitting for long periods

Let's face it, many of us spend a lot of time sitting down, whether at a desk job, in school or just chilling on the couch. But sitting for hours on end can lead to what some call the "flat butt syndrome." When you sit, your glutes (the muscles in your butt) are inactive and squished, which over time can make them lose their shape. Try to stand up and move around every 30 minutes or so to keep those muscles engaged.

2. Slouching while sitting

Not only is sitting for too long a problem but how you sit matters too. Slouching or leaning forward in your chair puts even less pressure on your glutes, making them even more inactive. Always try to sit with your back straight and your shoulders back. This not only helps with your posture but also engages your glutes a bit more even while sitting.

3. Lying on your back for too long

While resting is important, lying on your back for extended periods can also lead to your glutes getting a little lazy. If you're binge-watching your favourite series or reading, try lying on your stomach instead. This position can prevent your glutes from becoming too relaxed and losing their shape.

4. Leaning on one leg

When you stand leaning on one leg more than the other, it might feel comfortable, but it's not doing any favours for your butt. This habit can lead to muscle imbalance, where one side is working harder than the other. Over time, this can affect the shape of your buttocks. Try to stand evenly on both feet to keep the muscle use balanced.

5. Poor exercise form

This one’s a bit different because it's about the position you're in while exercising. If you're hitting the gym to work on your butt, make sure you're doing the exercises correctly. Poor form can lead to not fully engaging your glutes, which means you won't see the results you're hoping for. Always make sure you’re performing exercises like squats and lunges correctly.

Keep in mind that everyone's body is different, and what works for one person might not work for another. Plus, having a bigger butt isn't the be-all and end-all! But if it's something you're aiming for, watching out for these positions in your daily routine can help you on your way to achieving your fitness goals.

Consistency is key, along with a balanced diet and a good exercise plan. So, keep moving, stay positive, and love the body you're in.