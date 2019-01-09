Meet our Woman Crush Wednesday.

Tosin Durotoye is the director of GreenHouse Lab, the first female-focused tech accelerator program in Nigeria.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Wake Forest University and an Urban Planning Masters degree from New York University’s (NYU) Wagner School of Public Service.

Tosin served as a Manager at NeighborWorks America — an NGO founded by the United States Congress — for eight years. She also worked as the Director of Strategic Partnerships at an edutech company based in Boston, USA, before moving back to Nigeria and continuing working tele-remotely. After a while she quit her job to focus completely on her core passions.

She is a consultant strategist and the Founder of the Bloom Africa – an initiative that curates engagements and safe spaces for ambitious African women to connect, speak, learn and grow. She is also the Director of GreenHouse Lab, where she established the first female-focused tech accelerator program in Nigeria and the only "Powered by Google" accelerator program in Africa.

Her commitment to championing African women in tech and business while also building world class, women-led technology companies, has given her spot in our #WCW list this week!