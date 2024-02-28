ADVERTISEMENT
Rice water and 5 other natural hair care essentials for longer hair

Anna Ajayi

Adding natural ingredients to your hair care routine can give you healthier, longer hair.

Rice water helps hair growth [Shutterstock]
Many people want longer, healthier hair, so natural remedies are getting popular.

These remedies combine old wisdom with modern science. Rice water is famous for making hair strong and beautiful, but there’s more.

Here are 6 natural ingredients to consider for your hair care routine.

Aloe vera is more than just a remedy for sunburns; it aids hair growth. Its natural enzymes help heal and soothe the scalp, reducing inflammation and removing dead skin cells that could clog hair follicles. The moisture-rich content of aloe vera also helps condition hair, making it softer and less prone to breaking.

Apply aloe vera gel directly to your scalp and hair, leave it for an hour, and then wash off with a gentle shampoo.

Coconut oil [Wikipedia]
Coconut oil is popular for its deep conditioning properties. Rich in fatty acids that penetrate the hair shaft, it reduces protein loss from hair, making it stronger and less likely to break. Additionally, coconut oil has antimicrobial properties, keeping your scalp healthy and free from dandruff. Use it as a pre-wash treatment, massaging it into your hair and scalp a few hours before shampooing.

Castor oil is another age-old remedy known for promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss. Its high ricinoleic acid content helps increase circulation to the scalp, which in turn boosts hair growth. Castor oil is also thick, which helps coat the hair and protect it from falling.

Because of its density, mix it with a lighter oil like coconut oil for easier application. Apply it once a week as a hair mask, and wash it out thoroughly.

Peppermint oil is not just refreshing; it’s a potent hair growth stimulant. Studies have shown that peppermint oil can increase the number of follicles, follicle depth, and overall hair growth. It works by improving circulation to the area it’s applied to, stimulating hair growth. Mix a few drops with a carrier oil like jojoba oil and massage into the scalp 2-3 times a week for best results.

Onion juice might not be the first thing that comes to mind for hair care, but its high sulfur content can boost collagen production, which is necessary for healthy hair growth. Additionally, its antibacterial properties can help keep scalp infections at bay.

To use, blend a few onions, strain the juice, and apply it to your scalp for about 15 minutes before shampooing out.

Rice water [Medicalnews]
Rice water, the starchy water left over after rice is washed or boiled, is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids essential for hair health. Its use in hair care dates back centuries to the Heian period in Japan, where court ladies were known for their floor-length hair. Rice water is believed to improve hair elasticity, shine, and texture, thanks to its inositol content, a carbohydrate that repairs and protects hair.

To use, simply rinse your hair with rice water after shampooing, leaving it on for 20 minutes before rinsing out.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

